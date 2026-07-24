A Walk to Remember

There is a kind of faith that does not arrive in a moment.

It is not the faith of the dramatic conversion or the sudden breakthrough or the single prayer that changed everything overnight. It is something slower and more faithful than that, the faith that is built step by step, in the ordinary and the difficult alike, across the long walk of a life that has required more of you than you knew you had to give.

This is the faith worth writing about.

„Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.” — Psalm 23:4

Through. Not around. Not lifted above. Through. with the full weight of the valley present, with the darkness genuinely dark, with the walking genuinely costly.

David did not write that psalm from comfort. He wrote it from the specific knowledge of someone who had been in the valley and had found, to his own surprise, that he was not alone in it. That the presence he had trusted in the easier terrain had not diminished when the terrain became difficult. That the shepherd who led beside still waters also walked into the dark places, not ahead, not behind, but alongside.

This is what faith discovers over time.

Not that the valleys disappear. That they are inhabited differently.

The walk of faith begins, for most of us, with something we wanted from God.

A healing. A resolution. A sign that the investment of trust was going to produce the returns we had in mind. We come to faith with our requests already formed, our preferred outcomes already imagined, our understanding of what a good God would do already in place.

And then life happens.

The healing does not arrive on the requested timeline. The resolution takes a shape we did not recognise as resolution. The sign comes, perhaps, but speaks a different language than the one we were listening for.

And somewhere in that gap, between what was asked and what arrived — the real walk begins.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” — Proverbs 3:5

The understanding we are asked not to lean on is not intelligence. It is the understanding that insists it already knows what God should do, the internal map we carry of how a faithful life should unfold, which the actual life keeps failing to match.

Releasing that map is not the loss of faith.

It is the beginning of it.

Jesus said the Kingdom of Heaven is within you.

Not approaching. Not conditional on circumstances. Already present, in the person asking the question, in the life that does not look like it is supposed to, in the body that has been through more than it was designed for.

The contemplative tradition spent centuries sitting with that teaching and finding it true. Not as consolation for the absence of outer resolution but as the discovery of something more fundamental than outer resolution could provide.

The mystics who followed this promise inward did not find a concept waiting for them.

They found what they could only describe as light.

“In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” — John 1:4-5 Has not overcome it. Present perfect, permanent, ongoing fact. Every darkness that has pressed against the inner light has failed to extinguish it. The failure is complete and it is irreversible.

That light is in you.

Not because you have earned it or maintained it or protected it with sufficient spiritual discipline. Because it was placed there by the one in whom it originates, and what He places, the darkness does not have sufficient authority to remove.

Faith, walked long enough, teaches you something about peace.

It teaches you that the peace you were waiting for, the peace contingent on resolved circumstances, on answered prayers taking the form you specified, on the future arranging itself into something you could finally relax inside, that peace was always going to remain just ahead of you.

Because peace of that kind is assembled from the outside. And the outside never stays assembled.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Not as the world gives do I give to you.” — John 14:27 Not as the world gives. The world’s peace is circumstantial, present when things are cooperating and absent when they are not. The peace Jesus left is different in kind. It was given into the interior, deposited within the temple, available independently of what the outer circumstances are doing.

It does not wait for the resolution.

It is available in the middle of the unresolved, in the valley, in the difficult year, in the ordinary Wednesday of a life that is not yet what it will be and is nonetheless fully inhabited by the God who made it.

Receiving it is a practice. The daily, imperfect, repeatedly interrupted and repeatedly renewed practice of turning the interior toward the source of peace rather than toward the conditions the mind insists must first be met.

It is the walk of a lifetime.

Thomas Merton stood at the corner of Fourth and Walnut in Louisville and saw it.

The people passing in the ordinary midday, shopping, moving through the city, unaware that they were being observed and suddenly he saw them shining. Every one of them carrying something they did not know they were carrying. The light of the image of God, written into every human person at the source of their existence, present behind every pair of eyes that had ever opened on this earth.

He wrote that the gate of heaven is everywhere.

Not in the monastery exclusively. Not reserved for the spiritually advanced or the theologically trained. Everywhere, in the street, in the difficult year, in the body that has been through more than it chose, in the face of the person who has been carrying something heavy for a very long time.

“You are the light of the world.” — Matthew 5:14

He said it to people who had no obvious qualification for the title.

Fishermen. Tax collectors. Women whose social position was precarious. People living under occupation, with uncertain futures and limited resources and no institutional platform from which to change anything.

You are the light of the world.

Not will be, once you have recovered or succeeded or arrived at the resolution you are waiting for.

Are. Now. As you are.

The walk to remember is not the walk that went smoothly.

It is the walk that required more than was available and found, in the requiring, that something was available that had not previously been known to exist. The walk that went through the valley rather than around it and discovered in the valley a presence that the easier terrain had never made necessary enough to find.

It is the walk of a person who has held faith and doubt simultaneously without requiring them to resolve into something neater than they actually are. Who has been angry at God and remained in relationship with God. Who has prayed prayers that received silence and kept praying. Who has carried more than was designed to be carried and found, somehow, that the carrying produced something that the comfortable life could never have grown.

“We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him.” — Romans 8:28

All things. Not the pleasant ones. Not the ones that cooperated with the preferred narrative. All things, including the things that should not have happened, held in the hands of a God whose redemptive capacity does not require the thing to have been good in order to work something good through it.

This is not easy faith.

It is the faith that remains after the easy versions have been tested and found insufficient. The faith that has been stripped of its consoling illusions and has discovered, to its own surprise, that what remains after the stripping is more solid than what was there before.

The Kingdom is within you.

It has never been anywhere else.

In the years of difficulty, in the sleepless nights, in the accumulated weight of a walk that asked more than you knew you had, the Kingdom was present. The light was burning. The peace that passes understanding was available, however imperfectly received, however often missed in the noise of everything that was demanding attention.

It is available now.

Not at the end of the walk. Not when the resolution arrives or the circumstances cooperate or the future becomes clearer.

Now. In this moment. In the life that is actually happening, which is the only life where the Kingdom has ever been found.

“Lo, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” — Matthew 28:20

Always.

The walk to remember is not the one that led somewhere extraordinary.

It is the one that discovered, step by step and year by year, that the ordinary was where He was all along.

And that was enough.

That was, in fact, everything.

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