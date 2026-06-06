Kenny Carmody

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Ron Dee's avatar
Ron Dee
Jun 6Edited

I agree that there are those who become "grudge collectors", endlessly recycling the list of affronts they received during the Scamdemic. As the saying goes, holding a grudge provides free rent in your head to the grudgee. The list usually includes things like being banished from social and family circles for defying the dictates of their hero Fauci, loss of employment for declining the bioweapon jab, and major hits to income and retirement. The vindication however is only partially complete. The mainstream media, politicians, and health officials are still in 100% lockstep in their refusal to report on the mountains of evidence now available about the lethality of the Covid jabs and the hospital protocols (Remdesiver or as nurses called it "run, death is near," lung bursting ventilators, and psychologically devastating forced isolation from friends and family). Every one of these top-down, mandated procedures killed and maimed untold numbers of "Covid" (i.e re-branded flu) patients in all 193 countries. I'd characterize the present moment (June 2026) as being similar to the social climate of the cigarette industry in 1960's. In those days cigarette ads were splashed across TV screens and smoking was constantly pushed as being cool and edgy in movies. Evidence of lung cancer from the coffin nails was accumulating in medical journals, but the tobacco-ad funded mainstream TV networks refused to acknowledge it. The movie "The Insider" does a great job of portraying this situation. Millions around the world died horribly from lung cancer to the deafening roar of crickets from ABC, CBS, NY Times etc. Today, those who resisted Covid are like those who began realizing that cigarettes caused lung cancer in the 60's. Their arguments are valid and the carnage in undeniable, but deny it the mainstream media does. We are still being actively stonewalled by the Big Pharma cabal's money and influence.

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D D Wise
Jun 9

If you are asking people to transcend the mass murder of millions of people, which most of the general public does not even realize happened, that’s a pretty damn big ask. Too soon. Way too soon.

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