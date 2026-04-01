In 1984 a German scientist named Fritz-Albert Popp made a discovery that should have rewritten the foundational assumptions of biology and medicine.

He documented light emanating from living things.

Not metaphorically. Not as a spiritual concept borrowed from ancient tradition. Measurably. Photographically. Using a photomultiplier a device of extraordinary sensitivity capable of detecting single photons, he captured the ultraweak light emissions that every living cell continuously produces and radiates into the world around it.

Biophotons.

And what Popp found was not random electromagnetic noise. It was coherent light organised, patterned, biologically meaningful light that carries information within and between living systems with a precision that the chemical signalling model of biology alone cannot fully explain. The coherence of biophotonic emission is what distinguishes living tissue from dead tissue. It is what changes measurably under disease, under stress, under the influence of toxins and what responds, in documented and reproducible ways, to natural light, to grounding, to the conditions that support genuine biological health.

Popp spent decades mapping this phenomenon and arrived at a conclusion that is as scientifically precise as it is spiritually resonant.

The function of our entire metabolism is dependent on light.

Not supported by light. Not influenced by light. Dependent on it.

We are not chemical machines that happen to respond to electromagnetic input. We are photonic beings, organisms whose deepest biological processes are driven by, communicated through, and regulated by light at the quantum level.

Every cell in your body is absorbing photons and emitting them. Reading light from neighbouring cells and responding to it. Participating in a continuous, body-wide conversation conducted in the language of coherent electromagnetic radiation that conventional medicine does not measure, does not consider, and does not even acknowledge as relevant in the clinical setting.

Oxidative Stress and Carcinogenesis: The Fritz Popp papers on UPE also highlights that cancer cells emit distinct biophoton profiles, with a higher UV-to-IR ratio, indicating that biophoton emissions are tied to cellular dysfunction linked to alter proton dynamics (protium vs deuterium levels).

This is why the destruction of the natural light environment matters so profoundly.

When you replace full-spectrum sunlight with artificial LED illumination. When you expose the body to blue light at night. When you live indoors, away from direct solar exposure, away from the infrared wavelengths that drive cytochrome c oxidase and produce mitochondrial melatonin. When you remove the light inputs that Popp’s research shows the metabolic machinery depends on, you are not simply making a lifestyle compromise.

You are withdrawing the fundamental driver of biological coherence from a system that cannot function without it.

And this is why, for those of us fighting to rebuild bodies that have been devastated by vaccine injury

, bodies in which the mitochondria have been damaged, the endothelium compromised, the cellular signalling disrupted at every level, light is not a supplement to the healing protocol.

It is the protocol.

The images captured by photomultiplier technology are among the most important photographs ever taken.

They show us what we are.

Beings of light. Exactly as it was always written.