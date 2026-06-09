They can take a great deal.

And in many people’s case including myself, they have.

Physical capacity. Independence. The future as it was imagined. The body that moved through the world without requiring negotiation and management and the careful rationing of energy that has become the daily arithmetic of this life.

What they cannot take, what no progressive disease, no institutional betrayal, no years of being unseen and unacknowledged has managed to reach, is the interior space.

The Kingdom within.

“The Kingdom of God does not come with observation. Neither shall they say, lo here, or lo there. For behold, the Kingdom of God is within you.” — Luke 17:20-21

Within you. Not in the functioning body. Not in the life circumstances. Not contingent on any external condition that can be removed by a decision made in a boardroom or a laboratory.

Within you. Permanently.

Unconditionally. Already present.

Building the inner sanctuary is the daily practice of returning to that space, through breath, through prayer, through stillness, through the deliberate turning of the interior toward the light, until it becomes, through repetition, the place you know how to find even when everything outside it is chaotic.

“I will put my sanctuary among them forever. My dwelling place will be with them.” — Ezekiel 37:26-27

He dwells there. In the sanctuary you are building. In the quiet centre that the illness has not reached and the betrayal has not breached. In the stillness. In the present moment where Jesus speaks and show us what the world really is, and how consciousness becomes trapped within it.

Tend it daily. Protect it fiercely. Return to it often. It’s not a metaphor. I might repeat myself often but is the only truth I have found in my life where I am confidently say that I know.

It is the only room no one else holds the key to.

And God is already inside it, waiting.

The Bible is all about ascension, movement from ignorance to knowledge, from fragmentation to clarity. Seen this way, the teachings of Jesus form a precise map pointing us back to our true nature.

Awakening and remembering to the truth already present inside you.

May Peace be with you.