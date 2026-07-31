Kenny Carmody

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Jeanette Collis's avatar
Jeanette Collis
15h

I think it destroyed more than just trust in government. It destroyed trust in general. A whole can of worms exploded from the tin and there's no way they're going back in.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
17h

There were certainly prodding and punitive ‘sticks’ employed.

But, quite remarkable what trillions in ‘carrots’ could promote.

I will never forget.

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