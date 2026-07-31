I Will Never Trust Them Again And I mean all of them.

COVID did not break my trust in one government.

It broke my trust in governments as a category.

Not this administration. Not the next. Not the one promising to clean up the mess. Not the face they put in front of cameras to sound reasonable after everything has already been done.

I watched what they did. I will not be talked out of what I saw.

What I Watched

I watched them lock people in their homes and call it safety.

I watched them destroy small businesses built over lifetimes, businesses that were the center of families and communities, and call it necessary.

I watched them separate the dying from their families. Watched people die alone so that a policy could hold. And they called that compassion.

I watched them inject fear into an entire population on a daily basis, calibrate it carefully, maintain it over years, and call it public health communication.

I watched them mandate experimental injections. Under threat of your job. Your career. Your access to normal life. Your ability to feed your children. And they called that a choice.

I watched them silence doctors. Watched careers be destroyed not for being wrong but for asking questions. Watched researchers be defamed. Watched ordinary people who simply wanted to see the data be humiliated in public and then quietly banned.

I watched them change definitions mid-crisis. Manipulate statistics with methodologies that would have failed an undergraduate course. Move goalposts every time the old goal became inconvenient. Smile through every contradiction. And watch the media applaud.

And when the harm became undeniable, when the injured filled online forums because the hospitals wouldn’t listen and the doctors were afraid to document, I watched them look away.

I watched them cover their tracks. Quietly update the websites. Reframe the narrative before anyone could hold them to account.

Not one resignation.

Not one apology.

Not one moment of accountability from anyone who had the authority to stop what was happening and chose not to.

Just silence. Arrogance. And the quiet assumption that eventually, you would forget.

I have not forgotten.

The Axiom

Here is what COVID made undeniably clear.

This is not a problem with a particular government. It is not a problem with a political party. It is not a problem you solve by voting harder or finding the right candidate or waiting for the pendulum to swing.

It is a structural problem. A civilizational one.

And it does not stop at government.

Think about what you watched in medicine. Doctors who knew their patients were harmed and said nothing because the institution demanded silence. Hospitals that turned away the injured because acknowledging them meant acknowledging what caused the injury. A medical establishment that confused regulatory capture with scientific consensus and called anyone who noticed both foolish and dangerous.

Think about what you watched in media. Not bias. Not slant. Something more complete than that. Active coordination. Uniform messaging. The disappearance of questions that were, by any honest standard, legitimate. The elevation of approved voices and the systematic destruction of anyone who deviated from the approved frame.

Think about what you watched in public health bodies. The WHO. Institutions that existed, in theory, to protect human beings. You watched them perform the opposite function without hesitation, and then issue updated guidelines as though the original ones had never existed.

Think about what you watched in the justice system, which was supposed to protect bodily autonomy and the right to informed consent. Watch how quickly those foundational principles dissolved the moment a sufficient institutional consensus formed around dissolving them.

Think about what you watched in the financial and governance structures, the concentrated power that never faces an election and never has to explain itself to anyone.

All of it revealed the same thing.

These institutions do not exist to protect you. They exist to protect themselves. They serve concentrated power first, ideology second, and the human beings in their care last, if at all.

COVID was not an exception. It was a demonstration.

What Trust Requires

Trust requires a track record.

Not promises. Not reassurance. Not the projection of competence and care. An actual track record.

These institutions have a track record now.

We watched them perform in real time, under real conditions, with real stakes, and they showed us exactly who they are and exactly what they will do when pressure is applied and no one is watching closely enough.

They will choose the institution over the individual. Every time.

They will choose the narrative over the truth. Every time.

They will protect the people who made the decision over the people who were harmed by it. Every time.

And they will assume you will eventually move on.

I Am Not Moving On

This is not bitterness. I have had to be honest with myself about that.

There is a version of this that becomes its own trap. The identity of the betrayed. The permanent rage that feels like clarity but slowly becomes its own kind of blindness. I have watched people in the medical freedom movement fall into that. Become so defined by what they are against that they lose the capacity for anything constructive. I do not want that.

But refusing to trust institutions that have proven themselves untrustworthy is not bitterness.

It is discernment.

There is a difference between holding a grudge and maintaining a memory. A grudge is about your feelings. A memory is about the record.

The record exists.

The record says: when the pressure came, they failed. When the harm was visible, they looked away. When the truth was available, they buried it. When accountability was possible, they evaded it.

I am not going to pretend that record does not exist because it would be more comfortable to believe otherwise.

And I am not going to pretend that the same structures that produced that failure are now positioned to reform themselves. Structures do not reform themselves. They absorb criticism. They rebrand. They produce commissions and reports and quiet procedural adjustments. And then they continue.

What Comes Next

The question is not whether to trust them.

The answer to that question is settled.

The question is what you build instead.

Because the alternative to captured institutions is not no institutions. It is decentralized ones. Local ones. Community-rooted ones. Institutions that are small enough to be accountable and close enough to the people they serve that the people can actually hold them to account.

This is the real work.

Not the politics of outrage. Not the cycle of hoping the next election produces different people who will behave differently inside the same structures.

The structures are the problem.

And the answer is to build something different. Something where trust is earned in small increments, face to face, in real communities, by people who know they cannot hide.

They assumed you would forget.

They were wrong.

Now build something they cannot corrupt.