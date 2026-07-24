Kenny Carmody

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Outlawed Verse Poetry's avatar
Outlawed Verse Poetry
5h

viruses don’t exist.

Only showed how fucking stupid you are and decided to stay that way.

RETARD!

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Jabba's avatar
Jabba
6h

Another piece of well written 'obvious' but only to those that can pen it down so well.

The way I look at is this. Whatever 'they' are that have railroaded over consent to bring in the obvious is simply due to the realisation that it is in fact their world.

'They Live' in our world. God only knows how we arrived here but we are so easily manipulated it makes no difference what the US Constitution means when creatures create what they will from not just manufactured consent but manufactured chaos.

We never agreed to any of it. Let instantaneous karma now take it's course.

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