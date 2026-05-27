Kenny Carmody

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Ray McGinnis
May 27Edited

And even those of us who have friends and family who were injured, when we try to tell others about our loss, or our ongoing caregiving - most often what I get is disbelief or a rolling of the eyes. The culture of silence is coordinated. You’ve nailed it - our cultural ailment that prevents an honest appraisal of the harm(s) done. Your commentary is an important contribution to challenge the official narrative.

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