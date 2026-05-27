COVID changed my worldview permanently.

Nearly six years after COVID began, not one world leader has seriously examined what the vaccines did to the people they harmed.

Not one investigation. Not one parliamentary inquiry with genuine teeth. Not one head of state who has stood at a podium and said, we owe the injured an honest accounting and we are going to provide it.

The silence is universal. And it is coordinated in a way that individual negligence cannot explain.

This is the observation that matters most to me, more than any document, more than any leaked communication, more than any specific piece of evidence. Because the behaviour of every major government simultaneously tells you something that the individual pieces cannot tell you alone.

Genuine public health emergencies produce genuine review. What worked. What did not. Who was harmed and how. That is what accountable institutions do.

What we have instead is a wall.

And on the other side of that wall, the vaccine injured, still without diagnostic codes, still without compensation, still without the basic acknowledgment that what happened to them was real.

While Long COVID is promoted heavily by the same governments and the same media that will not ask a single honest question about the injections. The parallel presentations. The overlapping symptoms. The convenient framing that points everywhere except at the product.

The universal silence of world leaders on vaccine injury is not the behaviour of people who have nothing to hide.

It is the behaviour of people who have collectively decided that the cost of honesty exceeds the cost of continued silence.

That decision is itself the answer.