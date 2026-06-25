Kenny Carmody

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Sherryl Jnosko's avatar
Sherryl Jnosko
1h

All true but my question though is why? What was the reason for Covid in the first place. And why did folks like me know from the very beginning that it was all planned and no way I would ever take an injection but folks much smarter than me bought into the whole thing. I just don't understand.

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Carolina's avatar
Carolina
2h

Incredibly and sadly accurate.

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