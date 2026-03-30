Kenny Carmody

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LUCID LIVING's avatar
LUCID LIVING
Apr 2

Amazing article. So well put.

My question is: does anybody who is in the group of people who did not understand Covid for what it was as described in your article— do any of these people ever read something like this and understand something about themselves? Change their ways?

I personally have not seen this happen. Has anyone? I often feel it always the same group of us saying this, reading things like, etc.

Would love to hear your and anyone else’s experiences and thoughts on this.

In any case, we keep going. 🏹

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
Apr 23Edited

Great essay. And the schism remains to this day I realize – the way in which we “unvaccinated untermensches” psychologically scandalize the compliant persists. Part of me thought there would be a slow reunion, and while it’s hard to explain because it’s not overt per se, I realize in hindsight that 2020 and 2021 especially marked a real juncture in society.

The vaccinated masses embrace the “new normal” if only to claim what they believe they are entitled to: this prize for paying the cost of complying – their key to the transhumanist future – an undesirable reward but the spoils of said wager nonetheless. And while they’re doing us a favor by keeping the minority of dissidents out of their circles, the lingering distrust and ostracizing passive aggression is quite something to behold. I get the impression: they still resent us, and so, we are no longer invited to parties, we are avoided or blocked online, and we are certainly not eligible for their corporate jobs either (they won’t hire us).

It has to remain passive however, as even articulating it requires them to reiterate the lies – like an incantation of shame on their part – that they injected and inculcated themselves in, which at some level I suspect they understand is damning. The evil spell persists, incanted or not; it’s a double bind. So they are bound, and those of us cast out remain exiled by and large – just as well, but it is important to leave the door open. I will not condemn them!

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