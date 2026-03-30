We spent five years debating the science. We have barely begun to examine ourselves.

Let us conduct a genuine psychological autopsy of what happened during COVID.

Not a political one. Not a medical one. A psychological one because until we understand what drove human behaviour during those years at the deepest level, we are condemned to watch it happen again.

And it will happen again.

What the virus revealed about human nature was more contagious than the virus itself.

This story did not begin in 2020. It did not begin with Milgram in 1961 or Zimbardo in 1971 or Asch in 1951 or any other event in the last centuries. It began, if you read it that way, in a garden.

Adam and Eve did not eat from the forbidden tree because they were evil. They ate because they were afraid of missing something, because an external voice told them that what they had was not enough, and because the social pressure of that moment, the presence of another person making the choice, the authority of the voice offering the fruit overrode their own inner knowing.

The first act of human compliance with a destructive authority is written into the oldest story we have.

Cain and Abel goes further. The first murder in human history was not committed by a monster. It was committed by a man consumed by comparison, by wounded pride, by the shadow of his own inadequacy projected outward onto his brother. He did not see himself as evil in the moment. He saw himself as justified. As wronged. As acting on a feeling so overwhelming it demanded expression.

This is the psychological pattern that has repeated across every atrocity in recorded history.

Not monsters. Ordinary people. With unexamined shadows.

If you study Nazi Germany, if you read Hannah Arendt on the banality of evil, if you sit with the Milgram data, if you study the actual psychological profiles of the men who administered the Holocaust what you find is not a population of uniquely evil individuals.

You find clerks. Teachers. Fathers. Men who loved their children and fed their dogs and went to church on Sundays.

As one of the sharpest psychological observers of our time has put it, if you study those perpetrators and ask what they were like, the answer is they were just like you. And if you do not know that, it simply means you do not know anything about people, including yourself.

That is not a comfortable sentence.

It is the most important sentence in this entire post.

Because the question COVID demanded of every individual was not primarily a medical one. It was a psychological one.

Who are you when the authority speaks? Who are you when the crowd moves? Who are you when compliance is rewarded and dissent is punished? Who are you when the cost of standing still while others march past becomes socially, professionally, and personally unbearable?

The psychology of compliance under COVID breaks down along lines that have been well documented in social science for decades.

The compliant individual is not, in most cases, malicious. They are frightened. And beneath the fear is something deeper, a fragile relationship with their own authority. A lifelong pattern of looking outward for validation, for safety, for the definition of what is real and what is acceptable. These are people who were never taught or were actively discouraged from learning to trust their own perception when it contradicts the consensus.

When the authority spoke, they felt relief. Not just safety from the virus. Relief from the anxiety of having to decide for themselves. Relief from the responsibility of independent judgment. The system told them what was true and what was good and all they had to do was comply and in exchange they received belonging, approval, and the deep comfort of being on the right side.

And then something more sinister activated.

Because the compliant individual cannot afford for the non-compliant to exist. The person who refuses to comply is not simply making a different choice they are, by their existence, forcing the compliant person to confront the possibility that their compliance was not necessary. That it was a choice. That the fear was manufactured. That the cost paid, to relationships, to integrity, to the people they reported and shamed and cut off was paid for nothing.

That is psychologically unbearable.

And so the compliant individual does not merely comply. They enforce. They shame. They report. They demand that everyone around them validate the choice they have made by making the same choice. The aggression directed at the unmasked, the unvaccinated, the questioning, it was not really about public health.

It was about the protection of a fragile psychological equilibrium.

Carl Jung spent his career mapping the territory of the human unconscious and the concept he called the shadow is the most practically urgent of all his contributions.

The shadow is not simply the dark side of the personality. It is everything we have disowned. Everything we were taught was unacceptable, the aggression, the selfishness, the cowardice, the capacity for cruelty, that we pushed underground rather than integrating. And what goes underground does not disappear. It accumulates. It festers. And it waits for a cultural moment that gives it permission to emerge under a socially acceptable label.

COVID provided that label.

The cruelty was called safety. The aggression was called responsibility. The authoritarian impulse was called following the science. And millions of people who had spent decades believing themselves to be kind, tolerant, progressive human beings discovered, without ever quite realising it, that they had a shadow the size of a continent, and that the right combination of fear and institutional permission was all it needed to come out.

Dostoyevsky understood this with a clarity that most psychologists have never matched. Any one of us could become that soldier. Not because we are secretly evil. Because we have not done the work of knowing our own darkness. And darkness that is not known is darkness that can be directed.

When we add the biological layer, because the psychological vulnerabilities being exploited did not exist in isolation. They were being actively deepened by the environment that the modern world has spent decades constructing.

Chronic dopamine dysregulation through social media, pornography, ultra-processed food, and the endless scroll of algorithmically curated content has systematically degraded the prefrontal cortex, the seat of independent reasoning, long-term thinking, impulse control, and moral judgment. A population with a compromised prefrontal cortex is a population that is more reactive, more susceptible to fear-based decision-making, less capable of holding complexity, and far more vulnerable to the kind of authority-driven conformity that Milgram documented.

Melatonin, Melanin and circadian biology is directly suppressed by the artificial light environment that the modern world has imposed. Blue light at night. LED infrastructure in schools and workplaces. The degradation of the circadian biology that governs not just sleep but hormonal balance, immune function, emotional regulation, and the capacity for the kind of clear, independent, morning-mind thinking that healthy circadian rhythm produces.

Robert Becker’s suppressed work on electromagnetic fields demonstrated decades ago that non-native EMF directly affects neurological function, opening the blood-brain barrier, disrupting the bioelectric signalling systems through which the nervous system maintains its coherence and its resistance to external influence.

A population bathed in artificial blue light. Chronically dopamine-depleted. Prefrontal cortex degraded. Pineal gland suppressed. Blood-brain barrier compromised by non-native electromagnetic exposure and vaccines.

This is not a population equipped to resist sophisticated psychological manipulation.

This was the population that walked into 2020.

And the people who designed the response knew exactly what they were working with.

The people who did not comply were not, as the narrative insisted, ignorant or selfish or reckless.

Psychologically, they share a profile that is well documented in the literature on moral courage and dissent. A secure internal locus of control, the capacity to evaluate reality based on their own perception and reasoning rather than external consensus. A higher tolerance for the social discomfort of standing apart. A relationship with their own shadow developed enough that they could feel the pull of conformity, recognise it for what it was, and choose differently.

That capacity is not innate. It is developed. Through suffering, through self-examination, through the willingness to ask the hardest questions about your own motivations and to answer them honestly.

It is the work that every healthy culture used to demand of its members as a condition of genuine adulthood.

And it is the work that the modern world has done everything in its power to make unnecessary.

What happened during COVID was not an aberration of human nature.

It was a demonstration of it, under conditions precisely engineered to reveal and exploit its most reliable weaknesses.

The shadow was always there. The capacity for cruelty dressed as virtue was always there. The willingness to surrender independent judgment to authority was always there, in all of us to varying degrees, waiting for the right conditions to activate.

What was different was the scale of the engineering. The sophistication of the psychological operations. The decades of biological preparation the light environment, the dopamine economy, the electromagnetic soup, that left a population neurologically primed for exactly the kind of mass compliance event that unfolded.

Adam reached for the fruit.

Cain raised his hand against his brother.

The guards in Stanford’s basement found their cruelty within seventy-two hours.

And in 2020, hundreds of millions of ordinary, decent people discovered that under the right conditions, with the right authority and the right social pressure and the right biological degradation in place, they were capable of things their pre-pandemic selves would not have recognised.

That is not a reason for despair.

It is the most urgent possible reason for self-knowledge.

Know your shadow.

Know Thyself.

-By Kenny Carmody