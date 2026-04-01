The covid mRNA vaccines destroy critical bifidobacteria in vaccinated individuals.

The m(od)RNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) significantly reduce Bifidobacterium levels in the gut microbiome after vaccination.

This study needs to be in every conversation about what these injections actually do to the human body.

Researchers at ProgenaBiome Dr. Sabine Hazan, Sonya Davé, and Thomas Borody collected fecal samples from 34 individuals before and after receiving an mRNA COVID injection, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Using metagenomic next generation sequencing they analysed the gut microbiome composition and looked specifically at what changed.

What they found is damning.

Bifidobacterium one of the most critical beneficial bacterial genera in the human gut dropped significantly after vaccination. Median relative abundance fell from 1.13% pre-vaccination to 0.64% post-vaccination. A statistically significant reduction with a p-value of 0.0065. Not a trend. Not a marginal shift. A documented, measurable destruction of a keystone bacterial population that the gut microbiome depends on.

Why does this matter?

Because low Bifidobacterium levels are not a trivial finding. They have been directly linked to severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, inflammatory bowel disease, C. difficile infection, obesity, compromised immune function, and accelerated biological ageing. Bifidobacterium is not background flora. It is a foundational component of the gut-immune axis, the interface through which approximately seventy percent of the human immune system is regulated, calibrated, and maintained.

The injection that was supposed to protect you from COVID demonstrably depleted the exact bacterial population whose absence makes you more vulnerable to severe COVID.

And more vulnerable to everything else.

The gut-brain axis. The gut-hormone axis. The microbiome’s role in neurotransmitter production, in metabolic regulation, in the maintenance of the intestinal barrier that, when compromised, produces the systemic inflammation underlying virtually every chronic disease that defines the modern health crisis.

All of it downstream of Bifidobacterium.

All of it measurably disrupted by the injection.

I have said from the beginning that my gut was a warzone after my Moderna injury. That the spike protein levels were sky high. That the beneficial bacteria had been wiped out. That I have spent years trying to rebuild a microbiome that was functional before a single injection and devastated after it.

Now there is published research with methodology, data, and statistical significance to confirm what the injured have been saying all along.

The body was telling the truth.

The institutions just were not listening.

They still are not.

Read the Hazan et al. study. Share it. Because the gut microbiome damage from these injections is not a side effect.

It is a biological consequence of what was done and it is compounding silently in hundreds of millions of people who have no idea it is happening.

Studies: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9051551/

https://progenabiome.com/publications

Credit to @SabinehazanMD @Progenabiome