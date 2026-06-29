Kenny Carmody

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3h

I discovered your work this morning, read a bit of it and and your story. I pressed subscrjbe immediately. I am truly sorry you were injured by the vax. / Your stance taken on this is 💯. They first hit us with a hammer wrapped in cotton. Now they’re removing the cotton.

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Brother🍓 Strawberry's avatar
Brother🍓 Strawberry
1h

The “free love” hippie era of the 1960s-70s brought about a coming together of the people that opposed war and government corruption.

The hippies, artists, youth and homosexual communities that were previously mocked and scorned were recognized as powerful, influential forces.

The powers that shouldn’t be theorized a supposed sexually transmitted phantom into existence to scapegoat as The blame for clusters of deaths occurring in a distinct subculture that practiced immune suppressive lifestyle factors.

Instead of recognizing the multiple assaults to immune function as the problem, blame was cast on the “free love”.

All the power and political influence that the coming together of the people produced was thwarted by widespread promotion of this supposedly sexually transmitted phantom driving division, distrust and fear instead of togetherness and free love.

All the Power Of The People was lost by allowing the fear driven, government promoted LIES of a sexually transmitted deadly phantom to divide We The People. Everyone became a potential deadly threat instead of a potential lover.

  This method of psychological manipulation of the people has become increasingly more intense, varied and widespread.

EVERYTHING the government tells We The People is intended to cause division. Because what the government fears most is a coming together of We The People.

  STOP FEARING PHANTOMS!

Stop being controlled by fear of phantoms.

COME TOGETHER! RIGHT NOW!

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