The COVID pandemic was a compliance test for an upcoming economic reset.

The injections were an attempt at genetic engineering for what comes after that reset.

I committed to that position years ago. I commit to it fully today.

Because everything that has happened since has only confirmed it.

COVID was a test run. A calibration exercise. And by every measure they were testing for… it was a stunning success.

They learned that fear, delivered consistently and authoritatively enough, overrides reason. That people will surrender their movement, their businesses, their relationships, their children’s education, and their bodily autonomy if the threat is made frightening enough and the voices of dissent are silenced quickly enough.

They learned that the majority will not only comply… they will enforce compliance on each other. They will report their neighbours. Cut off their families. Demand that others submit to the same fear they have submitted to, because collective compliance is the only thing that makes individual surrender feel rational.

They learned that the media, the medical establishment, the regulatory agencies, and the technology platforms could be coordinated into a single unified voice and that a population trained to trust those voices would follow them into almost anything.

That is what was tested.

And now look at what is happening.

The economic architecture is being restructured in plain sight. Digital currencies. Centralised financial control. The systematic destruction of small businesses and independent wealth. A world where your ability to transact, to travel, to participate in society can be switched off at a server somewhere by people you never elected and cannot remove.

They told you unreasonable lies.

And society believed them out of fear.

And that fear gave them permission to do whatever they wanted to you, to your children, to your future.

COVID showed them the door was open.

What is coming next is them walking through it.

Wake up. Not to the past. To right now.

This is not over. It has barely begun.

For what is to come.

(Full Article soon)