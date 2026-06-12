Kenny Carmody

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR's avatar
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR
Jun 12Edited

I think another additional mechanism is this: Many did not at all like complying, but felt it was moral to do so. They were saturated by nonstop conflicting pseudo scientific messaging. They tried, with difficulty , to digest and understand it. That it was contradictory, simultaneously and across time, did not alleviate their overwhelm. Whatever they made sense of, they endorsed, not noticing that understanding an argument doesn't oblige you to endorse it. But it had been so difficult to wrap their heads around it, and it was so gratifying to feel they understood the discourse going on, that they thought that understanding that stuff was already the iq test, which it wasn't. In any case, they were manipulatively made to spend all their attention, brainpower, and also willpower! on overcoming their will to be free. They did overcome it, with much effort and subconscious resentment against those who followed their will to be free. The important point from my perspective: They used up their energies on involuntary compliance, so had no energy left to even begin tackling the other paradigm, the one about not unloading their responsibility on others, the one about valuing freedom being just as much a moral virtue as protecting others from infection with something irreversible. Their action, inside their paradigm!, was effectively moral - but they never got around to asking, let alone ascertaining, whether that paradigm was at all the relevant one to be acting inside. Which it wasn't. It was a big, big distraction from the relevant one which was how to position yourself toward "states and powers of emergency" which are the recurring theme.

Reply
Share
1 reply
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Jun 13

Amen.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenny Carmody · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture