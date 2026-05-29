Viktor Frankl survived Auschwitz.

Not by luck alone. By the application of a principle he had developed before the war and tested in conditions that destroyed most of the men around him.

Between stimulus and response, there is a space.

In that space lies human freedom.

In that freedom lies the capacity to choose how to respond.

And in that choice lies all the meaning available to a human life.

The pandemic was not a concentration camp. The comparison is not the point. The point is the principle and how radically it was tested in conditions far less extreme, with far less justification, and with results that should give us pause.

The stimulus was a virus and an institutional response to it. The response that was demanded was total and non-negotiable: comply, perform compliance, celebrate compliance, and treat the space between stimulus and demanded response as itself dangerous.

The people who maintained that space , who paused between the institutional demand and their own response to ask whether it was right, were treated as the problem.

That space was labeled hesitancy. Misinformation. Selfishness. Danger to others.

The entire architecture of pandemic communication was designed to eliminate it. Speed mattered. Urgency mattered. The window for deliberation was framed as the window for the virus to spread.

Do not think. Act. Comply. Now.

Frankl understood that this kind of pressure, stripped to its essence, is the oldest form of dehumanization available. Not cruelty. Not violence. The removal of the space between stimulus and response. The reduction of a person to a mechanism that inputs compliance and outputs behavior.

He also understood that the space cannot be removed without the person’s participation.

You can make it very costly to maintain. You can punish everyone who uses it. You can construct an entire social and institutional architecture designed to make thoughtless compliance the path of least resistance.

But the space itself is inviolable. It exists in every human being who chooses to claim it.

The resisters of every era, Milgram‘s 35%, Asch’s 25%, the physicians who filed the exemptions, the nurses who left the careers, the ordinary people who simply said no, were not differently built.

They were differently committed to the space.

That commitment is the last freedom that no system can finally reach.

Claim it. Defend it. Pass it on.

Because the next time someone tells you there’s no time to think, that is precisely when thinking matters most.