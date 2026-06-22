In 1921, Freud published Group Psychology and the Analysis of the Ego.

He was trying to understand something that had just killed millions of people: how ordinary human beings, in the presence of a crowd and a leader, behaved in ways they would never have chosen as individuals.

His answer was both precise and disturbing.

In a group, the ego ideal, the internal standard against which the individual measures themselves, is replaced by an external figure. The leader.

The group member does not reason about the leader’s authority. They feel it. The leader occupies the psychological position of the idealized parent, the all-knowing, all-protecting figure who relieves the group member of the anxiety of individual judgment.

The group coheres by two mechanisms: the shared love of the leader and the shared hatred of the designated enemy.

Remove either, and the group dissolves.

Freud observed that the group member in this state is not diminished in their feeling of importance. They are enhanced. They feel stronger, more certain, more righteous, and more capable of action than they would as individuals.

Because they have given their Ego Ideal to the leader, they experience the leader’s authority as their own.

Watch the pandemic through this lens.

The public health leader who emerged in early 2020 occupied a precise Freudian position. They were authoritative, calming, present. They performed certainty at the moment when certainty was most desperately needed.

The group that formed around them did not form through reasoning. It formed through the psychological mechanism Freud described: the shared placement of the Ego Ideal in the leader’s figure.

Which is why challenging the leader felt like a personal attack to the group members. Their Ego Ideal was invested in the leader. An attack on the leader was an attack on the structure that was holding their anxiety together.

And why the designated enemy, the unvaccinated, the questioning scientist, the dissenting physician, was experienced with such intensity.

They were threatening the cohesion of the group by withdrawing from the shared Ego Ideal placement. Their refusal to idealize the leader was structurally intolerable.

Freud’s prescription is the same one every depth psychologist offers.

Withdraw the projection. Reclaim the Ego Ideal.

Not with contempt for what you needed during a frightening time.

With the honest recognition that the leader was always a person. With limitations. With interests. With the capacity for error.

And that the safety that seemed to come from the idealization never actually came from the leader.

It was yours all along.