Kenny Carmody

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Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
2d

.

My favorite parts of Covid:

#353

The Vaccinated

Have Been Coerced

Into Lying To Themselves.

That’s Powerful.

And Deliciously Evil.

.

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