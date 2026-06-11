This diagram tells a story that every person on earth should understand.

Two molecules. Two pathways. One source.

The sun.

Vitamin D and melatonin are not simply supplements you can take when deficient. One should avoid taking drugs who play without endogenous system. They are the biological output of a living system in correct relationship with its light environment and the diagram above shows precisely how they interact, how they protect the mitochondria, and what happens when the light environment that produces them is disrupted.

On the daylight side, UVB radiation initiates the hydroxylation cascade that produces active vitamin D. This activates the vitamin D receptor in both genomic and non-genomic pathways, driving Klotho and FGF23 expression while suppressing the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system. The net effect is mitochondrial protection, reduced oxidative stress, improved cellular energy production, and the maintenance of the apoptosis machinery that eliminates damaged cells before they become cancerous.

Critically, UV light directly controls the efficiency of apoptosis. Without adequate UV exposure the quality control system degrades.

On the night side, darkness removes the light inhibition of melatonin synthesis. The pineal gland, working through AANAT and ASMT enzymes, converts serotonin to melatonin. Melatonin then acts through MT1 and MT2 receptors and RORα to further protect the mitochondria, stimulating mitochondrial melatonin production directly, which functions as the most powerful localised antioxidant at the site of greatest oxidative stress.

Infrared-A light controls autophagy the cellular housekeeping process that clears damaged components. Without adequate infrared exposure this process also degrades.

What the research behind this diagram documents is straightforward.

Deficiency of either vitamin D or melatonin both produced by appropriate sun exposure, both depleted by modern indoor light environments is associated with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, neurodegeneration, sleep disorders, kidney disease, cancer, psychiatric disorders, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes.

That is not a short list.

That is the entire catalogue of chronic disease defining the modern health crisis.

And as we age, when the skin’s capacity for vitamin D synthesis declines and the pineal gland’s melatonin output diminishes, the need for correct light environment becomes more critical, not less. The older we get the less water we have . The age-related increase in oxidative stress, inflammation, and mitochondrial dysfunction is not simply the inevitable passage of time. It is the accumulated consequence of decades lived in the wrong light.

Oxidation at the cellular level means a loss of electrons, which means a reduced capacity to absorb and utilise solar light. The system becomes less able to receive the very input it needs most to restore itself.

This is the spiral that the modern light environment accelerates.

Morning UV for apoptosis. Daytime infrared for autophagy. Early light and Darkness at night for melatonin. The full solar spectrum throughout the day for vitamin D and everything downstream of it.

This is not alternative medicine.

This is the physics and biochemistry of what the human body actually runs on.

The sun has not changed.

We have changed our relationship to it.

And the diagram above shows exactly what that costs.

Credit to the work of @DrJackKruse