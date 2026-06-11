Kenny Carmody

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Jun 11

It's a tough nut to crack, this collective manifesto dis ease....

I've been looking for some time for a cure 🤣🙏.

We need some sort of mental sandboxing in the gearbox of collective marxism.

After thousands of hours of study, your explanations are top of the pops!

Now where's that mustard seed....

We shall find the antidote of this civilization degradation infection.......what have we missed?

cheers

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Klaus Schindler's avatar
Klaus Schindler
Jun 11

Freedom of choice is a threat for many people...they're longing to submit. Long before Covid ISIS came along and young people I knew left Berlin to submit, men and women. Some were religious some not, but all eager to submit and be part of something they weren't required to define. Opium for the masses, deeply human.

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