The most disturbing thing about COVID compliance wasn’t that it was forced.

It was that so much of it was chosen. Eagerly. Loudly. Even demanded.

Erich Fromm predicted this in 1941. He had watched fascism rise in Europe and asked the question that nobody wanted to sit with: why do people choose to give their freedom away?

His answer was the most uncomfortable one available.

Because freedom is genuinely hard.

Individual freedom means carrying the full weight of your own judgment. Making decisions without the guarantee of authority’s approval. Living with uncertainty that cannot be resolved by submitting to an expert or a leader or a consensus. Being responsible for your own errors.

This is not a light burden. For many people, not weak people, not stupid people, but psychologically normal people, it is genuinely unbearable.

And so, given the option to transfer that burden to an authority that promises safety and certainty and belonging, they take it.

Not reluctantly. With relief.

Fromm called this the escape from freedom. And he identified its most revealing expression: the person who escapes doesn’t just comply. They become an enforcer.

Because now the freedom they can no longer tolerate in themselves becomes threatening in others.

The neighbor who reported the family holding a gathering. The social media user who flagged the dissenting post. The professional who reported the colleague asking the wrong questions. The parent who shamed the unmasked child.

These were not coerced actors. These were people who had made their peace with surrender and found the sight of others who hadn’t both threatening and enraging.

Fromm’s term for the psychological structure that results is the authoritarian character. It submits upward and dominates downward. It loves the strong and despises the questioning. It experiences obedience as virtue and independence as danger.

It did not arrive in 2020. It was waiting.

Fromm’s answer is what he called positive freedom, not freedom from constraint, but freedom toward something. Genuine self-expression. Authentic connection. The courage to carry your own judgment.

That kind of freedom is not given. It is built.

And it begins with refusing to experience it as a burden you need someone to lift.