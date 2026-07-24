What Germany Promised Its People. And What It Did Instead.

Germany, of all nations, knew what it had promised.

Not in the abstract way that countries speak of values in peacetime, when values cost nothing and require nothing and can be displayed like ornaments in the window of a house that has never been tested by fire. Germany knew because it had written the promise in the specific aftermath of the worst institutional collapse in modern history. Because the people who drafted the Grundgesetz, the Basic Law of the Federal Republic, in 1949 were not theorising about what could go wrong when a state turns against its own people.

They had watched it happen. In living memory. On German soil.

They wrote the law they wrote because they understood, with a specificity that no other founding document in the democratic world matches, exactly what a government looks like when it has decided that the emergency is large enough to suspend the humanity of the individual.

And then, seventy years later, Germany did it again.

Not in the same form. Not with the same ideology. Not with the same targets or the same machinery of persecution. I am not making that comparison and will not. But in the foundational structure of what occurred, the subordination of the individual’s claim on their own body to the administrative priorities of the state, the suppression of dissenting scientific and medical opinion, the coercion of compliance through the systematic removal of the conditions necessary for ordinary life, Germany did the thing its Basic Law was written to make constitutionally impossible.

And the law was not enough to stop it.

That is what I want to examine.

Precisely.

Article 1 of the „Grundgesetz“.

„Die Würde des Menschen ist unantastbar.“

„Human dignity is inviolable.“

This is not the first article of the German Basic Law by accident. It is first because the people who wrote it understood that every other right flows from this one. That without the foundational recognition that the human being possesses an inherent worth that no state, no emergency, no calculation of collective benefit can legitimately override, every subsequent protection is built on sand.

Human dignity, in the legal and philosophical tradition from which Article 1 draws, includes the right of the individual not to be instrumentalised. Not to be used as a means to an end. Not to be treated as a unit in a public health equation whose cost side the state has decided it is not required to disclose honestly.

The people who were injured by the COVID vaccines were instrumentalised. They were the acceptable cost of a program whose continuation was treated as a higher priority than their welfare, their honest compensation, and the transparent accounting of what the program did to them. They were not acknowledged as rights-bearing individuals whose government owed them the duty of care that Article 1 places at the foundation of everything else the German state is permitted to do.

They are still waiting for that acknowledgment.

Die Würde des Menschen ist unantastbar.

The inviolability did not reach them.

Article 2 of the Grundgesetz guarantees two things that are directly relevant and that have received almost no serious public examination in the German context.

It guarantees the right to the free development of personality, limited only where such development infringes on the rights of others or violates the constitutional order.

And it guarantees the right to life and to physical integrity.

Körperliche Unversehrtheit. The integrity of the body. The constitutional protection of the individual’s body against interference by the state.

The 2G and 3G rules, which conditioned access to employment, to restaurants, to cultural venues, to gyms, to public life in its ordinary texture, on the demonstration of vaccination status or recent testing, were not technically a vaccine mandate in the sense of physical compulsion.

They were the removal of the conditions necessary for ordinary life as a mechanism for producing the compliance that physical compulsion would have required.

The result, for the person who declined the product for reasons of conscience, medical history, or the entirely reasonable assessment that a novel technology with an uncharacterised long-term safety profile warranted personal caution, was the same. Their participation in the civic, economic, and social life of the country of which they were a citizen was made conditional on a medical decision that Article 2 was written to protect as a matter of individual right.

The Federal Constitutional Court, the Bundesverfassungsgericht, which is the guardian of the Basic Law and the institution to which every German citizen may appeal when they believe their constitutional rights have been violated, reviewed elements of these restrictions and in several cases permitted them.

The reasoning was proportionality.

The emergency was large enough, the court found, that the infringement on individual rights was proportionate to the public health goal.

What the proportionality analysis required, and did not receive, was an honest accounting of both sides of the ledger. The benefit side was presented fully. The cost side, which included not only the restriction of rights but the safety signals emerging from the products whose receipt was being effectively compelled, was not.

You cannot conduct a proportionality analysis honestly when one side of the proportion is being managed rather than disclosed.

Article 5 guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the press. It states that there shall be no censorship.

During the COVID period, the German government and its associated agencies actively participated in the suppression of speech that contradicted the official position. The Robert Koch Institut, the primary public health authority, issued guidance that was presented to the public as the settled scientific consensus. The RKI-Protokolle, the internal minutes of the RKI released under freedom of information pressure in 2024, revealed that the assessments made internally did not always correspond to the public-facing positions being promoted. That risk classifications were sometimes adjusted not solely on epidemiological grounds.

That the gap between what the institution knew and what it said was, in at least some documented instances, significant.

Physicians who communicated findings inconsistent with official guidance faced proceedings from the Ärztekammer. Researchers whose work complicated the official position found the standard suppressive mechanisms of platform flagging, peer review gatekeeping, and professional marginalisation operating with the same consistency in Germany as everywhere else.

Article 5 says there shall be no censorship.

The censorship that occurred did not announce itself as censorship. It operated through the infrastructure of professional consequence and platform management that has become the modern state’s preferred instrument precisely because it is difficult to litigate and easy to deny.

Article 8.

Freedom of peaceful assembly.

The „Querdenker“ demonstrations, whatever one thinks of their composition or their specific claims, were gatherings of German citizens exercising a right that the Basic Law places beyond the reach of ordinary legislative interference. They were met with bans, dispersals, and a media framing that presented the act of assembly in opposition to government policy as inherently suspect, as a vector of disease, as the behaviour of a fringe whose rights to the street were somehow less legitimate than the rights of those who assembled in approval of official measures.

The right of peaceful assembly does not apply only to the assemblies the government finds convenient.

That distinction is the entire point of the right.

Article 20 establishes Germany as a democratic and social federal state. It states that all state authority is derived from the people.

And in its fourth paragraph, it contains something that no other constitutional provision in the democratic world quite matches in its directness.

It states that all Germans shall have the right to resist any person seeking to abolish this constitutional order, if no other remedy is available.

The right of resistance. Written into the constitution. By people who had lived through what happens when the constitutional order is abolished and no one resists.

The people who stood in streets across Germany between 2020 and 2022 and said that what was being done to them was not compatible with the law of the land they lived in were not acting outside the constitutional tradition.

They were acting inside the most serious provision it contains.

The Nuremberg Code.

This is where the German context carries a weight that no other national context can match.

The Nuremberg Code was not written in Germany. It was written about Germany. It emerged from the Doctors’ Trial of 1946 and 1947, in which twenty German physicians were prosecuted for conducting medical experiments on human beings without their consent. The first and foundational principle it established was that the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.

Germany has a specific and unrepeatable relationship to that document. Not because it is uniquely culpable in its violation. But because the violation it was written to prevent was committed on German soil, by German physicians, under a German state, and Germany spent the subsequent seven decades presenting itself to the world as the country that understood, better than any other, why that principle must be absolute.

The conditions under which COVID vaccines were administered in Germany were not conditions of voluntary consent in any honest application of that standard. The coercive architecture of 2G and 3G, the professional consequences for healthcare workers who declined, the social and institutional pressure applied through every available channel, produced compliance rather than consent. And compliance is not consent. The Nuremberg Code, written in direct response to what German physicians did when they confused the two, says so explicitly.

Germany did not honour the document that was written because of Germany.

That is not a small thing.

The Nuremberg Code was written in 1947 in the aftermath of some of the darkest medical crimes in human history. It exists for one reason to ensure that what was done to human beings without their knowledge or consent would never happen again.

Its principles are not suggestions. They are the foundation of ethical medicine and they are unambiguous.

Voluntary consent is absolutely essential. No coercion. No pressure. No threat of losing your job, your freedom, or your ability to participate in society. The subject must be free to make a genuinely informed decision or the entire premise of ethical medicine collapses.

During the COVID pandemic, that code was violated. Systematically. Globally. By governments, institutions, employers, and health authorities who mandated or coerced participation in experimental genetic injections that had never completed long-term safety trials and were being administered under emergency authorisation.

People lost jobs. Lost careers. Were barred from travel, from restaurants, from hospitals, from their own families, for refusing to consent to a medical intervention they had every legal and ethical right to decline.

That is not a grey area. That is not a difficult question.

That is a violation of the most fundamental principles of informed consent that the civilised world agreed upon after Nuremberg.

And not one government, not one health authority, not one international body has been held to account for it.

The code exists. The violations are documented. The injured are still here.. still suffering, still being dismissed, still waiting for an acknowledgment that never comes.

The time for the Nuremberg Code is not the past.

The time is now.

Those responsible must be named. The record must be set straight. And the principles that were supposed to protect every human being on this earth from medical coercion must be restore, loudly, publicly, and without apology.

We remember what the code was written for.

And we remember what was done.

The European and International Framework.

The European Convention on Human Rights, enforceable through the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, guarantees in Article 8 the right to respect for private and family life, including the integrity of the person’s body. It guarantees in Article 10 freedom of expression. In Article 11, freedom of assembly.

The Oviedo Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine, which Germany has signed, states that any intervention in the health field may only be carried out after the person concerned has given free and informed consent. It states that prior to any intervention, the person concerned must be given appropriate information as to the purpose and nature of the intervention as well as its consequences and risks.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which Germany is bound as a founding signatory, states in Article 19 that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression. In Article 20, that everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.

In Article 3, that everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security of person.

In Article 30, it states that nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying for any State the right to engage in any activity aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth herein.

These documents form a framework so comprehensive, so carefully constructed, and so directly applicable to what occurred between 2020 and today that the absence of any serious attempt to apply them to the COVID response is itself the most important legal fact of the period.

The international human rights architecture was built after the Second World War for precisely this category of situation.

A state, or a coordinated group of states, exercising power over the bodies and the speech and the assembly and the livelihoods of its citizens in ways that could not be justified under the normal constitutional order and that required the sustained suppression of the information that would have allowed citizens to exercise their rights meaningfully.

That architecture has not been invoked. Not seriously. Not with the authority and the independence that invoking it would require.

The European Court of Human Rights has received cases. The proceedings move at the pace of institutions that are not under pressure to move faster.

And the states whose conduct is being examined retain the influence over the institutional relationships that determine whether that pressure ever arrives.

What Germany Owes.

Germany built its entire post-war identity on a specific promise. That the individual would never again be subordinated to the state’s emergency. That the law would hold even when the government found the law inconvenient. That the lessons written in the Basic Law, in the Nuremberg Code, in the European Convention, would be honoured not as historical ornaments but as living obligations.

What an honest government, bound by those obligations, would do now is not complicated to describe.

It would commission a genuinely independent parliamentary inquiry with the authority to examine the decision-making process of the Robert Koch Institut, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, and the federal health ministry from 2020 to the present. It would compel the full disclosure of the RKI-Protokolle in their unredacted form. It would establish compensation frameworks adequate to the serious injuries that the German vaccine safety surveillance system documented and that the injured are still waiting to have formally acknowledged. It would require the BÄK, the German Medical Association, to review the proceedings brought against physicians for communicating evidence-based dissent from official guidance. It would stand before the Bundestag and say, plainly, that the rights guaranteed by the Basic Law were infringed during this period, that the infringement requires accounting, and that the accounting will be conducted without protection for the institutions whose decisions are being examined.

That is what the law requires. That is what Die Würde des Menschen ist unantastbar means when it is applied honestly to what occurred.

The German government has not done this.

No government will do it voluntarily.

Because what the honest accounting produces is not merely the exposure of policy errors. It is the constitutional indictment of a state that used the architecture of emergency to do to its own citizens, in a form they did not recognise as coercion because it was applied through inconvenience rather than force, precisely what the Basic Law was written to make impossible.

The founders of the Federal Republic wrote that law because they had seen what comes after.

They were counting on us to read it.

The silence of every institution sworn to uphold it is not the silence of people who read it and found nothing requiring their response.

It is the silence of people who read it and decided that what it required of them was more than they were willing to give.

Germany knows better than any country alive what that silence costs.

It is choosing it anyway.

And the document written so that this choice could never again be made without consequence is still there, waiting, as foundational law always waits, for the generation that will finally demand it be honoured.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

(This writing can be applied to every nation on earth)