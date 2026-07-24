Kenny Carmody

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Kelly Reardon
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I am very sorry that you have been so horribly injured. That never should have happened to you, or anyone else.

The COVID shots never should have been injected into a single human being.

The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection injections MUST be recalled and the injurious and potentially deadly mRNA-LNP transfection platform MUST be banned.

Even if there was no E.coli DNA plasmid "contamination" with no carcinogenic SV-40 promotor sequence, even if they had not deceptively injected shots into the public that were made by Process 2, even if the spike protein was not inflammatory & pathogenic...these modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections would have still injured and killed people.

The mRNA-LNP genetic transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.

The mechanism of action (using modified mRNA encased in LNPs to provide instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers a predictable immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that have been transfected and are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.

Due to the proven systemic (and uncontrolled) biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.

Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing.

Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations.

Others express less in less vulnerable areas.

The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white amyloid-like fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…

If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…

Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.

After the entirely predictable primary immune system attack response by the Killer T lymphocytes (AKA CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes), resulting in varying degrees of tissue damage & pathology in different people, a lot happens...

Due to the massive amount of LNP-encased modified mRNA that was/is in the injections (that some received), the Killer T-cells will be overwhelmed and will not be able to kill every transfected cell making non-self (spike) protein, so some amount of foreign (spike) protein will get made & released from those transfected cells. That amount will also vary from person to person and will trigger additional immune responses, initiating additional inflammatory pathways, also resulting in various degrees of pathology & possible tissue destruction in different people.

These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act in the United States).

The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.

This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.

And EVERY single doctor or medical "professional" knew this (or should have known).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDFUymH-9W8

https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly

https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccinated-dead-kruger-lang-morz

https://doctors4covidethics.org/vascular-and-organ-damage-induced-by-mrna-vaccines-irrefutable-proof-of-causality/

https://johncatanzaro.substack.com/p/the-profound-risks-of-gene-transfer

https://michaelpalmer.substack.com/p/why-any-and-all-future-mrna-vaccines

https://michaelpalmer.substack.com/p/the-cloven-hoof-of-lipid-nanoparticles

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797

"While the pharmaceutical industry rushes to expand mRNA use for its speed and profit, a fundamental immunological principle is being overlooked: Any cell that produces a foreign protein is marked for destruction by the immune system.

This isn't theoretical. Clear histopathological evidence from biopsies and autopsies confirms the vaccine's genetic material does not stay at the injection site. It enters systemic circulation and spreads uncontrollably throughout the body, including to vital organs like the brain and heart.

Once there, the body's own cells are forced to produce the foreign antigen, triggering an immune attack on its own tissues."

The entirely predictable immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.

This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.

The injuries, disabilities, and deaths from these modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” transfection injections prove that the COVID shots have been an IMMUNOLOGICAL CATASTROPHE...and tragically, a predictable and PREVENTABLE catastrophe.

The COVID modified mRNA-LNP transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the mRNA-LNP genetic transfection platform MUST be banned.

Atrocities have been committed...these were/are crimes against humanity.

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