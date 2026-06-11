Jung identified inflation as one of the most dangerous psychological states available.

Not economic inflation. Psychological inflation.

The state in which the ego, the ordinary, bounded, limited human self, becomes identified with something far larger than itself. An archetype. An institution. A historical role. A cosmic purpose.

The inflated person does not experience themselves as overreaching. They experience themselves as finally adequate to their importance.

This is what makes inflation so dangerous and so invisible from inside it.

Watch it operate during the pandemic.

The public health official who had spent a career in bureaucratic anonymity suddenly found themselves at the center of global attention, shaping the behavior of hundreds of millions of people, consulted by governments, quoted by newspapers, appearing on television nightly.

The ego, under those conditions, does not remain the same size.

It expands to fill the space it is given.

And the inflated ego does not ask whether it should be making these decisions. It asks only how to maintain the position from which the decisions flow.

This is why the experts who should have been most uncertain were consistently most certain. Why the officials who should have updated their positions most readily defended them most aggressively. Why the acknowledgment of error, the most scientifically basic of all responses to new evidence, became so extraordinarily rare.

Acknowledging error would require deflation. And the inflated ego experiences deflation as annihilation.

Jung was clear that inflation resolves one of two ways. Consciously, through the voluntary relinquishment of the identification, the willingness to be ordinary again. Or catastrophically, through an external event that punctures the identification without the person’s cooperation.

The catastrophic deflation is always more damaging. Not just to the individual but to everyone who had organized their safety around the authority the individual was claiming.

The people who trusted most completely are the ones most injured when the inflation collapses.

This is not an argument against expertise. Expertise is real and necessary.

It is an argument against the moment when expertise becomes identity, when credentials become cosmic authorization, and when the ordinary human being inside the role disappears so completely that no one, including the expert themselves, can find them anymore.

The expert who remains genuinely humble is the only one worth trusting.

And genuine humility is not a performance. It is the willingness to say, at full cost: I was wrong.