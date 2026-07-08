Jung paid close attention to dreams.

Not because he was mystical, though he was. Because he understood that the unconscious communicates in a language that the waking mind systematically refuses to hear and that at moments of collective crisis, that communication becomes urgent.

He documented the dreams of his patients in the years before the First World War. Recurring imagery of blood, flood, destruction, and transformation. The collective unconscious, he argued, was processing what the conscious cultural mind was refusing to examine: that the civilization was moving toward catastrophe.

The collective unconscious does not predict. It processes. It synthesizes information from beneath the threshold of conscious awareness and surfaces it in the form that the conscious mind can access only in sleep.

By 2020, the imagery was different but the dynamic was familiar.

Dreams of suffocation. Dreams of contamination. Dreams of losing the ability to speak or be heard. Dreams of being chased by an invisible threat. Dreams of compliance rituals that felt, in the dreamscape, like something deeply wrong.

The clinical literature on pandemic dream patterns was extraordinary. Globally, sleep researchers documented increases in nightmare frequency, increases in emotionally intense dreaming, and remarkable consistency of symbolic content across cultures.

Jung would have read this carefully.

The collective unconscious was not confused about what was happening. It was processing the gap between the conscious cultural narrative, we are being protected, the authorities know, the threat is manageable and the deeper material that the conscious mind was being strongly incentivized not to examine.

The unconscious cannot be censored. It cannot be deplatformed. It cannot be fact-checked.

It surfaces anyway. In the images that visit us when the waking defenses are down.

The question Jung always asked of any dream is the question worth asking of those pandemic years:

What is this trying to tell us that we are refusing to hear while awake?

What does the part of us that cannot lie already know?

And when we are finally willing to be honest with ourselves in daylight about what we have known all along, what will we do with it?