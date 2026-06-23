Kenny Carmody

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Cynthia's avatar
Cynthia
1d

Oh boy, this hits home for any person, male or female, who grew up being required to "help" at all times, and who was safe only while "helping".

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
1d

A great explanation of what appears to be happening (in Ireland) in most "helping" organisations/NGOs, because I, as yet, have not seen any organisation, e.g., working with the homeless, succeed. In fact, the homeless have increased at an alarming rate (presently 17,000 out of a population of 5.4 million), as well as organisations expanding. The ongoing explanation is that 'they have no incentive to succeed, because if successful they are doing themselves out of a job'... which I have always found to be unsatisfactory.

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