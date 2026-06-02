COVID didn’t just frighten people. It possessed them.

Jung would have understood the difference.

Fear is a response to a real threat. Possession is something older and deeper, the activation of archetypal patterns that live below conscious thought and operate with a force that rational analysis cannot easily reach.

Jung spent decades mapping the archetypes: the primordial images and patterns that recur across every culture and every era because they are woven into the structure of the human psyche itself.

The Plague. The Contaminated Outsider. The Heroic Authority. The Sacrificial Citizen. The Promised Land on the other side of collective obedience.

Every one of these was activated in 2020. Deliberately or not, the communication architecture of the pandemic pressed on the oldest buttons available.

The imagery was not accidental. Red maps spreading across continents.

Daily death counts delivered with the cadence of a liturgy. The language of warfare, sacrifice, and collective salvation. The ritual objects, the mask, the card, the pass, that marked membership in the protected community.

When archetypal imagery is activated at scale, reason becomes almost inaccessible.

This is not a metaphor. Neurologically and psychologically, archetypal activation bypasses the cortical processes responsible for critical evaluation. The ancient response systems engage. The body moves toward safety and belonging before the mind has had a chance to ask whether the threat is real, whether the authority is trustworthy, whether the ritual actually protects.

This is why intelligent people complied without examining the evidence.

Not because they were stupid. Because they were human. Because the archetypal buttons were pressed before the analytical mind could catch up.

Jung’s insight is both humbling and liberating.

Humbling because it means our rational minds are far less in charge than we believe.

Liberating because consciousness , genuine, disciplined, self-aware consciousness, is the one thing that can interrupt the archetypal response.

The person who recognizes an archetype being activated retains the choice that the unconsciously possessed person has lost.

Not immunity from fear. Not indifference to genuine threat.

Just the fraction of a second of awareness that asks: what is actually happening here, and who benefits from my not asking?

That question is older than any institution.

And no authority can answer it for you.

Only God.