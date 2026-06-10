Jung borrowed a concept from Heraclitus and named it with precision: enantiodromia.

The tendency of things, when pushed to their extreme, to become their opposite.

It is one of the most consistently observable patterns in psychology, in history, and in institutional life. The ascetic who becomes a glutton. The revolutionary who becomes the tyrant. The healer who becomes the harm.

Watch it operate in the pandemic.

Medicine, taken to its institutional extreme, became the primary instrument of coercion. The system built to protect bodily autonomy became the system that suspended it. The professionals trained in informed consent became the administrators of mandates. The regulatory bodies created to ensure safety became the bodies that accelerated approval and suppressed safety signals.

Safety, pushed to its extreme, became danger. The lockdowns designed to protect the vulnerable isolated them, denied them care, accelerated their cognitive decline, and in many cases killed them in the very facilities meant to shelter them. The school closures intended to protect children produced educational, psychological, and developmental damage that will take a generation to measure.

Science, taken to its institutional extreme, became anti-science. The bodies claiming to represent scientific authority systematically suppressed the mechanisms that make science function: open debate, replication, challenge, revision. The claim to scientific consensus became the instrument for ending scientific inquiry.

Trust, demanded without limit, became distrust. The populations asked to comply without question, to accept without examining, to defer without engaging their own judgment emerged from the experience with a level of institutional distrust that no communication campaign will easily repair.

Jung’s insight was not that institutions are inevitably corrupt. It was that any principle, any value, any genuine good, pursued without the counterbalancing awareness of its shadow, will eventually become the thing it was meant to oppose.

The antidote is not moderation in the diluted sense.

It is consciousness. The active, uncomfortable awareness of where your principle is heading and what it is becoming as it intensifies.

Every institution that claimed to be saving lives should have been asking, daily, whether the logic of saving lives was becoming something that no longer recognized the lives it was claiming to save.

That question is what consciousness is for.

It is what happens when no one asks it that history remembers.