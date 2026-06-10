Kenny Carmody

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Áine
Jun 10

It’s possible that the institutions were not completely corrupt during Jung’s lifetime but it would be hard to argue that now sadly..

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Heather
Jun 10

I think it's because people think and live in lemniscate. This is a good example.

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