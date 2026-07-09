The Great Mother is one of Jung’s most ancient archetypes.

She appears in every culture. Nurturing, enveloping, life-giving, protective. The primal source of warmth and safety. The being who holds you when the world is too large and too frightening.

She also has a shadow.

The devouring mother. The one whose protection becomes control, whose nurturing becomes dependency, whose warmth becomes suffocation.

Jung was explicit: every archetype contains its opposite. The Great Mother gives life and takes it. She is the one who feeds and the one who consumes.

The pandemic state offered itself in the language of the nurturing mother.

Stay home, stay safe. We will take care of you. We will tell you what is dangerous and what is safe. We will manage the threat so you don’t have to. Just trust us. Just comply. Just let us hold you through this.

The language of governmental and institutional communication during COVID was saturated with maternal imagery. Protection. Care. Safety. The family. The vulnerable. Looking after each other.

And millions of people, frightened by genuine uncertainty and genuinely dangerous information environments, responded to that archetype with the response it is designed to produce.

They became children.

Not in an insulting sense. In the precise Jungian sense: they reactivated the psychological posture of the child in relation to the protective parent. Dependent. Trusting. Relieved to have someone else carry the weight of judgment.

The devouring aspect of the Great Mother did not arrive with visible claws.

It arrived as extended emergency powers that showed no urgency to end. As dependency on state permission for activities that had never required it. As the atrophying of individual health agency. As a generation of children who learned that their bodies were inherently dangerous to others and that adult authority existed to manage the risk they posed.

Jung’s prescription for the Great Mother complex is always individuation.

Not rejection of care. Not contempt for genuine protection.

The conscious claim of your own adult authority. The willingness to say: I am grateful for the care and I am also capable of making my own decisions.

The mother who will not allow that transition is no longer nurturing.

She is consuming.

And the child who never claims their own authority never becomes the person they were meant to be.