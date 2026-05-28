Kenny Carmody

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Ray McGinnis
May 28

Thanks for placing the insight of Jung into the context of COVID hysteria. Many people will be familiar with the psychological work Jung advanced for self-individuation. Though some may be shocked to consider it in contrast to the pandemic of conformity.

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