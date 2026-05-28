Carl Jung warned us in 1957 that entire civilizations could lose their minds.

Not metaphorically. Psychologically. Collectively. With the same clinical precision that describes an individual psychotic break.

He called it mass psychosis. And he described exactly what happened in 2020.

Jung had watched it before. He lived through two world wars. He watched educated, cultured, civilized societies collapse into collective delusion with terrifying speed. And he spent the rest of his life trying to understand the mechanism.

His conclusion was uncomfortable.

The same unconscious forces that operate in the individual, fear, shadow, projection, the desperate need for certainty, operate in collectives. And in collectives, they are amplified. Stripped of the moderating influence of individual reflection. Accelerated by contagion. Made nearly irresistible by the sheer weight of unanimous agreement.

Mass psychosis doesn’t announce itself.

It feels, from the inside, like clarity. Like finally seeing what was always true. Like joining the right side of history at exactly the right moment.

Now look at 2020.

The speed was the first signal. Within weeks, positions that had never been seriously held became unquestionable orthodoxy. Dissent became not merely wrong but dangerous. The people who questioned weren’t disagreeing, they were threatening.

That intensity is diagnostic. Rational disagreement doesn’t produce that kind of rage. Shadow projection does.

The unvaccinated, the skeptics, the physicians who questioned, they weren’t just wrong in the eyes of the collective. They were contaminated.

Morally impure. Vectors of something deeper than a virus.

Jung would have recognized it immediately.

The collective was projecting its own terror, of death, of uncertainty, of uncontrollable reality, onto a designated out-group. And in doing so, it felt unified. Righteous. Momentarily relieved of the unbearable anxiety of not knowing.

The medical profession was not outside the psychosis. It was, in many cases, its institutional voice.

Jung’s antidote was never comfortable.

It required the individual to withdraw from the collective current. To stand still while the tide pulled. To ask, genuinely, without the answer already decided, what am I actually feeling, and is any of this mine?

Individuation, he called it. The hardest psychological work a human being can do.

It was hard in 1957.

It was almost impossible in 2020.

But it was never more necessary.