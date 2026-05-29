Kenny Carmody

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The Mick
Jun 9

Excellent writing.

A global projection at a local level.

My experience was akin to a Steven King novel in the small community.

An experience, no one can prepare for, and a most unpleasant one at best!

I advise the unvaccinated patience.... As time moves on, steadfast projections become more "soft focused", allowing natural reflection on masse.

The realization of questionable infomation and motive comes into play through natural discourse.

The Vaccinated thought they were doing the "right thing" and for all intents and purposes they were!

It is the trusting and innocent that fall the hardest.

As the collective conscienceness begins to sift theough the data at the time, expediated due to the present new health concerns, hopefully we can by-pass the philosphors stone, and not stumble upon it again.

I see very little ridicule towards the unvaccinated nowadays, just quiet acinowlegment of a time of confusion.

Together we can beat this mandated atrocity, and come out all the stronger for it.

Thank you for the discussion, most important for the healing process.

Funnily enough, a major contributor of the survival of the unvaccinated, was knowing common people are inherantly good willed and the Creation we live in, was perfectly designed by God.

Something the atheiest that refused the jab, didn't have, which lowered their chance of surviving the persecution.

Faith in a better time ahead, projects better times ahead.

This is best defense against tyranny and deliverence through adversity.

Thank you for your excellent insight.

Cheers,

Michael.

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