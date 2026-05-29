The hatred directed at the unvaccinated was never really about the unvaccinated.

Jung would have known that instantly.

Because he spent his career studying what happens when human beings cannot face what lives inside them. The answer is always the same. They find someone to put it in.

Jung called this projection. The unconscious transfer of an internal psychological content, a fear, a weakness, an unacknowledged doubt, onto an external figure who then carries it for the group.

It is one of the oldest and most reliable mechanisms in human psychology.

And in 2021, it ran at civilizational scale.

Think about what the pandemic had actually produced in the compliant majority. Genuine fear of death. Deep uncertainty about whether the interventions they had accepted were truly safe. Suppressed grief over lost time, lost connection, lost autonomy. Unexamined anxiety about whether they had thought critically enough before complying.

None of that could be faced directly. Facing it would mean confronting the possibility that the certainty was false, that the compliance had costs, that the authority was imperfect.

So it was projected.

The unvaccinated became a container for everything the vaccinated could not hold.

They were selfish, carrying the projection of the resentment people felt but couldn’t express toward the institutions that had restricted their lives.

They were dangerous, carrying the projection of the fear that the vaccinated still felt despite their compliance.

They were irrational, carrying the projection of the doubt that had been suppressed rather than examined.

The intensity of the hostility was not proportional to the actual epidemiological risk the unvaccinated posed.

It was proportional to the size of the shadow being projected.

Jung’s diagnosis of this dynamic was precise: the more violently a person or group insists on the evil of the other, the more certain you can be that they are encountering their own rejected contents in the mirror.

The way out is not more argument. You cannot reason with a projection. You can only withdraw it.

Which means the most radical thing any of us can do, now, and in whatever comes next, is look honestly at what we are projecting and why.

The enemy you are most certain about is usually closest to home.