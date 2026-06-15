By 2021, there were two camps.

And each was certain the other was not just wrong but dangerous.

The compliant saw the questioning as selfish, ignorant, and lethal. The questioning saw the compliant as captured, cowardly, and complicit. The space between them, where genuine thinking and genuine conversation might have produced genuine understanding, had been systematically destroyed.

Jung had a term for the psychological function that operates in exactly this kind of paralysis.

The transcendent function.

It arises, Jung argued, at the point of maximum tension between two opposing positions that cannot be reconciled by argument alone. Not by choosing one side. Not by splitting the difference. But by holding both positions simultaneously, in genuine tension, long enough for something genuinely new to emerge.

The transcendent function is not compromise. It is not the weak middle. It is the third thing that neither position could have produced from within itself, the position that integrates the truth in each and transcends the limitations of both.

The pandemic collapsed the transcendent function almost immediately.

Not because the positions were irreconcilable in principle. They were not. Genuine public health concern and genuine autonomy advocacy are not opposites. Respect for collective risk and respect for individual conscience are not incompatible. The complexity of the evidence demanded exactly the kind of multidimensional thinking that the transcendent function produces.

But the systems that shape public discourse, social media, cable news, regulatory communication, institutional positioning, are not designed to support the transcendent function. They are designed to amplify and intensify the binary.

Because the binary is engaging. The binary produces outrage. The outrage produces clicks, shares, ratings, and compliance.

The transcendent function requires something the binary does not allow.

Genuine tolerance of ambiguity. The capacity to hold uncertainty without resolving it prematurely into a team.

That capacity is not given. It is built. Through the slow, private work of sitting with contradiction long enough to hear what it is actually saying.

The people who retained it during the pandemic, who could say simultaneously “this virus is real and serious for some people” and “this response is causing serious harm to other people”, were not fence-sitters.

They were the only ones thinking clearly.

The transcendent function is what civilization requires when its binaries are burning everything down.

It begins with the willingness to let go of the comfort of certainty and sit with the discomfort of truth.