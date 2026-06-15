Kenny Carmody

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Dee Dee
Jun 16

They said we (the unvaccinated) were infectious but the opposite was true. The ones who took it became sick almost immediately coughing and sneezing. I observed people around the recently vaccinated getting sick as well. The vaccinated also suffered severe reactions including organ dysfunction and death. It appeared the vaccine was causing the illness it was supposed to prevent.

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