Every culture in human history has a Trickster.

Loki. Coyote. Hermes. Anansi. The Fool.

Jung identified the Trickster as one of the most fundamental archetypes in the collective unconscious, not because human beings love chaos, but because the psyche understands something that institutions never want to admit.

Order, taken to its extreme, becomes rigidity. And rigidity, left unchallenged, becomes a prison.

The Trickster’s function is not destruction for its own sake. It is the disruption of systems that have become too closed, too certain, too defended against the reality they were built to manage.

COVID was, among other things, an extraordinary Trickster event.

It did not arrive politely within the categories the health systems had prepared for it. It did not respond predictably to the interventions applied to it. It did not distribute its harm evenly across the populations that had been told they were equally at risk. It exposed the fragility of supply chains, the brittleness of institutional trust, the inadequacy of models, and the enormous gap between the authority claimed by expert systems and the actual knowledge those systems possessed.

This is what the Trickster always does. It does not attack the system from outside. It finds the place where the system’s own logic has become disconnected from reality and makes that disconnection visible.

The institutional response to the Trickster is always the same: double down on authority. Increase certainty. Suppress the information that reveals the inconsistency. Punish the messengers who point at the gap.

This response always makes it worse.

Because the Trickster is not defeated by more rigidity. It is only integrated by the willingness to look honestly at what it is pointing at.

The scientists who acknowledged uncertainty were not undermining public health. They were doing the one thing that could have preserved it: telling the truth about the limits of what was known.

The Trickster cannot be shut up. It can only be listened to.

And every crisis in history that was managed by increasing the volume of institutional certainty over genuine acknowledgment of uncertainty has produced the same outcome.

More chaos. Later. With less capacity to respond to it.

The Trickster was trying to tell us something.

The question is whether we are finally willing to hear it.