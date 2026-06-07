Kenny Carmody

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iva's avatar
Iva
Jun 13

Where does the consciousness come from? It has to be taught. So we come back to the religion.

Germany had abandoned any consciousness with Luther’s “sin boldly “

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenny Carmody · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture