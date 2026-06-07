It was psychological. And it is far more disturbing than the theological version.

The theological version requires a devil. A conscious malevolent force choosing harm. The psychological version requires only the absence of something: consciousness. The active, morally engaged, self-examining awareness that asks, continuously, what it is participating in and what that participation means.

Evil, in Jung’s framework, is not primarily what people choose. It is what people fail to examine.

The shadow, unexamined, does not stay still. It acts. Through the person who is convinced they are acting from their best self. Through the professional who is certain their compliance is care. Through the administrator who is confident their protocol is ethical because it is procedurally correct.

Jung observed this pattern in the rise of National Socialism with a precision that cost him professionally and personally.

He watched the German people, not monsters, not ideological fanatics in the main, but ordinary people with ordinary family lives and ordinary professional concerns, participate in something catastrophic through the accumulated weight of small failures of consciousness.

Each small failure felt unremarkable.

Each act of compliance felt professionally or socially necessary. The evil was not in any single decision. It was distributed across millions of tiny failures to ask the question that consciousness requires.

What am I participating in?

The pandemic produced no atrocity on that scale. The comparison is not the point.

The mechanism is.

The physician who administered a procedure without genuinely examining the informed consent process. The administrator who enforced an exclusion policy without examining who it harmed. The regulator who approved an authorization without reading the subgroup data. The journalist who repeated a narrative without examining its sourcing.

No single act of darkness. An accumulation of small failures of consciousness so ordinary that no individual actor could point to the moment it became something wrong.

Jung’s demand on each of us is not heroism. It is not extraordinary.

It is the daily, unglamorous, personally costly commitment to consciousness.

To ask: what am I actually doing here? Who is actually affected? What am I choosing not to examine because the examination is uncomfortable?

That question is not comfortable.

But its absence is how the worst things in human history have always been administered by ordinary people who believed, entirely sincerely, that they were simply doing their jobs.