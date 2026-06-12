Jung drew on a Greek myth to describe the deepest paradox of the healing relationship.

Chiron, the great healer and teacher of Asclepius, was himself wounded by a poisoned arrow. Immortal, he could not die from the wound. Unable to heal it, he lived with it forever.

Jung’s insight was that the wound is not incidental to the healer. It is essential. The healer who has not encountered their own suffering, their own limitation, their own encounter with what medicine cannot fix, is not a fully formed healer. They are a technician.

The wound is what opens the space for genuine compassion. For the recognition of the other’s suffering as something real and particular rather than a presenting complaint to be processed.

COVID wounded medicine in ways it has not yet fully examined.

But I am not speaking about that wound. I am speaking about the older one that the pandemic exposed.

The wound that was already there.

A profession that had spent decades moving away from the relational and toward the procedural. That had learned to manage patients through protocols rather than encounter them as individuals. That had been shaped by liability frameworks, reimbursement structures, and institutional hierarchies into something increasingly distant from the original vocation.

The pandemic asked medicine to do what it had been structurally discouraged from doing for a generation: exercise independent clinical judgment in conditions of genuine uncertainty, hold the complexity of individual patient variation against population-level recommendations, and carry the moral weight of decisions that could not be entirely delegated to guidelines.

Many physicians could not do it. Not because they lacked skill. Because the wound, the atrophying of independent moral and clinical agency, had been there long enough to feel like normal functioning.

The Wounded In Jung’s framework, are the most valuable healer available, if they have done the work of knowing their wound.

The work for medicine now is not defensive. It is honest.

Where did we lose the capacity to think for ourselves? When did the protocol become more reliable than the conscience?

And how do we find the way back to the healer who was wounded enough to truly see the person in front of them?

Be your own healer.