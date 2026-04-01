The covid mRNA vaccines lipid nanoparticles cross the blood-brain barrier.

The lipid nanoparticles used to deliver mRNA in the COVID injections were not designed to stay in the arm. The bio distribution data, released only through court-ordered document requests, showed accumulation in the liver, ovaries, adrenal glands, and crucially, the brain. The LNPs were engineered for cellular penetration.

It was engineered so that it has a positive charge on the lipid nanoparticles.

That means that that charge is drawn to your inner mitochondrial membrane, so it creates a short circuit, like a scar.

The damage that it causes is a scar that you can't see, but you see it in the disease you get, like, like myocarditis or turbo cancer,, neurological disorders, things like that.

That is their entire design purpose. And the blood-brain barrier, the biological fortress that evolution spent millions of years constructing to protect neural tissue from exactly this kind of foreign intrusion, was not sufficient to stop them.

BBB-penetrating LNPs. Documented. In the data they did not want you to see.

Once inside the central nervous system, the mRNA payload instructs neural and glial cells to produce spike protein. Spike protein that the brain was never designed to encounter. Spike protein that is pathogenic, that triggers neuroinflammation, that activates microglia, that disrupts the delicate electrochemical environment upon which cognition, emotion, autonomic function, and consciousness itself depend.

And then there is the amyloid problem.

Spike protein has been documented to misfold and seed amyloid-like structures, the same class of pathological protein aggregates associated with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other devastating neurodegenerative conditions. It has been demonstrated in vitro and is now being observed in the clinical presentations of the severely post-vaccine injured, the cognitive decline, the neurological deterioration, the symptoms that arrive without a prior history and progress without a conventional explanation.

The microclots that Resia Pretorius documented. The fibrous, amyloid-containing clots that resist normal fibrinolysis and obstruct microvascular circulation throughout the body including cerebral circulation. Reduced oxygen delivery to neural tissue. Chronic, low-level, invisible ischemia accumulating over months and years.

Add to this the direct interaction of spike protein with the ACE2 receptors lining the blood-brain barrier itself, disrupting barrier integrity, increasing permeability, and creating a feedback loop in which each subsequent inflammatory event further compromises the protection the barrier was providing.

This is what is happening inside the brains of the post-spike injured.

Not anxiety. Not psychosomatic presentation. Not the stress of living through a pandemic.

BBB-penetrating nanoparticles. Pathogenic spike protein produced by neural cells. Amyloid seeding. Microclot formation. Neuroinflammation. Progressive neurovascular damage accumulating in tissue that cannot regenerate the way peripheral tissue can.

The neurological symptoms the injured are reporting the cognitive fog, the personality changes, the autonomic dysfunction, the seizures, the progressive deterioration. have a precise biological mechanism.

Centralised medicine just has not caught up yet. They deny the harms.

Or more accurately, the medicine knows and has chosen not to look.