When Nietzsche said God is dead, he wasn’t celebrating.

He was warning.

The full statement is almost never quoted. “God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him. How shall we comfort ourselves, the murderers of all murderers?”

His concern was not theological. It was psychological. He understood that human beings cannot live without a source of ultimate authority, ultimate meaning, ultimate certainty. Remove one, and they will construct another.

The question was never whether people would have a god.

The question was what form the next one would take.

In 2020, it wore a lab coat and held a press conference.

Understand the distinction Nietzsche would have drawn, the one that matters here. Science is a method. A rigorous, self-correcting, uncertainty-tolerant process for testing claims against evidence. It is among the most valuable intellectual achievements in human history.

Scientism is a religion. Vaccines became a religion. It is the transference of theological deference onto scientific institutions, the treatment of institutional consensus as sacred text, of credentialed authority as priesthood, of dissent as heresy.

Trust the science was never a scientific statement. Science doesn’t ask to be trusted. It asks to be tested.

Trust the science was a theological statement. It meant: submit to the authority of those who speak in science’s name.

The rituals were religious in structure.

The masks as visible markers of faith. The social exclusion of the uncompliant as excommunication. The language of “following the guidance” as liturgical recitation. The designated experts as an infallible magisterium.

And like every religious institution, it dealt with heterodoxy not through evidence but through authority.

Scientists who questioned were not refuted. They were deplatformed, defunded, and destroyed professionally.

Heresy is not answered with argument. It is answered with punishment.

Nietzsche’s challenge is the same one he always issued: have the courage to live without a guaranteed certainty. Tolerate the discomfort of not knowing. Resist the comfort of handing your judgment to any authority that promises to carry it for you.

That is harder than faith. It requires more strength.

Which is exactly why Nietzsche recommended it.