Nietzsche described pandemic compliance 140 years before it happened.

He called it herd morality. And he was not kind about what it does to the people who adopt it.

Nietzsche’s central observation was that there are two fundamental orientations to values. The first creates values from strength. from an overflowing life, from genuine care, from the courage of independent judgment.

The second inherits values from the group, defining goodness not by what it affirms but by what it excludes, not by excellence but by conformity, not by courage but by safety.

Herd morality doesn’t present itself as weakness. That’s what makes it so effective.

It presents itself as virtue.

And in 2020, it found its perfect linguistic expression.

We’re all in this together. Translation: individual judgment is selfishness.

Trust the science. Translation: the group’s designated authorities have already done your thinking for you.

Protect the vulnerable. Translation: compliance is care, and questioning is cruelty.

Stay home, save lives. Translation: the greatest good you can offer is your own immobility.

Nietzsche would have identified every one of these phrases instantly. Not because the values they claim are wrong. But because they were being used to suppress the one thing herd morality cannot tolerate: the individual who looks at the situation with their own eyes and reaches their own conclusions.

That individual was not celebrated as a critical thinker. They were cast as a danger.

Which is precisely how herd morality functions. It doesn’t defeat independent thought by argument. It defeats it by social consequence. The subtle withdrawal of approval. The labeling of dissent as irresponsibility.

The elevation of compliance as the mark of a good person.

The compliant majority didn’t think their way to compliance. They felt their way there.

The herd doesn’t reason. It moves together and calls the movement wisdom.

Nietzsche’s challenge to us is not comfortable. He is not asking us to be disagreeable or contrarian or indifferent to others.

He is asking us to examine every value we hold and ask honestly: is this mine?

Did I choose this? Does it come from strength or from fear of being left outside the group?

Those are different questions with very different answers.

And only one of them is worth building a life on.