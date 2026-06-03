Kenny Carmody

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
Jun 8

Just found your Substack, Kenny, Gee! (punny poet, a favorite musician:)

Your posts as this one and others that value the individual over the collective and disobedience to authority resonate with my Self-Authorization Therapy and Voluntaryist perspective.

Keep up your good work for Responsible Freedom.

I invite your mind to take a "tumble" with ours on the weekends

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/the-philosophy-of-responsible-freedom

Email me, Jack in New Zealand, and I will put your on our email out list: themesofjack@gmail.com

“All the problems of persons who fear for their humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig

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