Every institution that expanded its power during COVID told the same story.

It said: we are doing this for you.

Nietzsche spent his life explaining why that story is always worth examining.

Not because it is always false. But because power is the one thing that most reliably disguises its own nature in the language of care, safety, and moral necessity.

Nietzsche’s concept of the will to power is widely misunderstood as a celebration of domination. It is not. It is a descriptive claim: that the fundamental drive of all living systems, biological, psychological, institutional, is toward expansion, perpetuation, and increased influence over their environment.

This is not good or evil, even though what we are up against is beyond evil. Yet It is structural. It is what systems do.

The question is always: what story does expanding power tell about itself?

The answer, almost universally, is: a moral one.

Look at what grew between 2020 and 2023.

Regulatory agencies acquired emergency authorities that bypassed normal legislative oversight and showed no urgency to relinquish them.

Pharmaceutical companies achieved liability protection, accelerated approval, and market mandates simultaneously, a combination without historical precedent in peacetime medicine.

Media organizations consolidated the authority to define what counted as legitimate information and what counted as dangerous misinformation, with no meaningful accountability for errors.

Governments expanded surveillance infrastructure, emergency powers, and economic control and in many cases made those expansions permanent.

None of this was presented as a power expansion. All of it was presented as a moral necessity. Public safety. Scientific consensus. Protecting the vulnerable. Responsible governance.

Nietzsche’s point is not that these justifications were lies. Some were genuine.

His point is that power expanding in the name of morality is the most dangerous kind, because it is the hardest to question and the least likely to be held accountable.

Because questioning it makes you sound like you don’t care about safety.

Which is, of course, exactly how the will to power protects itself.

The only reliable protection against institutions that expand power in the name of your wellbeing is the question

Nietzsche never stopped asking..

Who benefits? And what are they not telling you?