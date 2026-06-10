The Bible’s word for sorcery is pharmakeia.

It appears in Revelation 18:23. Describing Babylon: “By your pharmakeia all the nations were deceived.”

The word appears five times in the New Testament.

Every single time, it is listed among the gravest corruptions available to human civilization.

Pharmakeia. From the Greek pharmakon, a drug, a potion, a substance used to alter the mind, manufacture compliance, or deceive the person receiving it. The King James translators rendered it sorcery or witchcraft. The etymology survived intact in the English word we use every day.

Pharmacy.

In Galatians 5:20, Paul lists pharmakeia alongside idolatry, hatred, discord, and debauchery as works of the flesh that destroy genuine human community.

In Revelation 9:21, the nations that survived the plagues refused to repent of their pharmakeia, the use of substances as instruments of deception and control is presented as among the final corruptions from which humanity most stubbornly refuses to turn.

In Revelation 18:23, Babylon’s defining crime is named: “by your pharmakeia all the nations were deceived.” The mechanism of global deception is pharmaceutical.

In Revelation 21:8 and 22:15, the pharmakos, the practitioner of pharmaceutical sorcery, is listed among those excluded from the renewed city. Alongside murderers. Alongside the faithless.

This is not coincidence of placement. It is a consistent theological claim across multiple authors and multiple texts spanning decades.

The biblical writers understood something that modern culture has been carefully trained not to see: that the use of chemical substances as instruments of political control, the manufacture of biological dependency as a mechanism of social compliance, and the deployment of pharmaceutical authority to bypass genuine informed consent are not merely policy failures.

They are spiritual ones.

The distinction the Bible draws is precise and worth holding carefully.

Medicine, the genuine healing of the sick, the relief of suffering, the restoration of function, is throughout Scripture presented as a genuine good.

Jesus was a healer. Luke was a physician. The healing miracles of Jesus are presented as restorations of what was broken, not as pharmaceutical interventions.

Pharmakeia is not medicine. It is medicine’s corruption.

It is the moment when the healing relationship, built on genuine care, honest information, and the freely given consent of the person receiving it, becomes a mechanism of control. When the healer’s authority becomes the instrument of the system’s power.

When the substance is administered not primarily in service of the patient but in service of the structure that needs the patient to comply.

Five occurrences. Consistent placement. Unambiguous company.

The biblical writers were not predicting 2020 or 1910.

They were describing a pattern in human civilization so consistent across history that it warranted permanent inscription in the canon.

The pattern arrived again.

In updated form. With better branding.

And the question the text always poses to its readers is the same one it posed to Babylon:

Who is being deceived? And by whose pharmakeia?

We know these answers.