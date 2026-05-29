Kenny Carmody

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Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
May 30

This is another important post you’ve made. I come across these experiments in articles and books from time to time. But not often enough. These experiments need to become household names that people discuss with frequency, and in the context of the Covid hysteria & scapegoating of the unvaccinated, and denial of vaccine injuries. Thanks for inviting your readers to consider the diagram and its implications.

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Anonymous Media Group
Jun 9

Look into the Marshmallow experiment also. You’re spot on. If we could have access to all the universities that the government ran experiments through it would be very eye opening. Think Ted Kazinsky and the 1980s rash of serial killer’s. I’d put big money on most of them being included in some government programs.

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