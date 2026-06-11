Kenny Carmody

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The Mick
Jun 11

"Hogging the hedges for safety".

The hedgehog...

The Blighty version 🤣.

The entropic causal similarities are wild...

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The Mick
Jun 11

"Tolerating the risk of the quills."🤯

The writing of the spikes.....

The radiating emissions of 5G warmth....

The gathering of personal data through organized intimidation and isolation.

The 6 feet was for the accurate biometric scanning......

"like the poet, needs the pain".

Cavitation.

Great work,

Michael.

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