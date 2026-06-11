Schopenhauer described the social psychology of lockdown two centuries before it happened.

He called it the porcupine dilemma.

A group of porcupines in winter. Cold enough to die alone. They huddle together for warmth, and immediately begin pricking each other. They separate from the pain, and immediately begin to freeze.

Eventually they find the middle distance. Close enough for warmth. Far enough to survive the contact.

Schopenhauer offered it as a parable for all human social life. We need each other desperately. We also wound each other reliably. The entire project of civilization is the negotiation of that middle distance, intimate enough to sustain life, boundaried enough to make it bearable.

Then lockdown removed the negotiation entirely.

The distance was no longer chosen. It was mandated. Six feet. Sealed doors. Designated bubbles. Human contact reframed, at the institutional level, in public language, through the mouth of the people we trusted most, as inherently dangerous. As transmission risk. As the mechanism of death.

The porcupines were told the warmth itself was the threat.

Watch what this did.

The physical isolation produced a psychological desperation for closeness so intense that people poured into digital spaces with an emotional hunger those platforms were structurally designed to inflame rather than satisfy. The result was not warmth. It was friction without contact. The quills without the heat.

Simultaneously, the people who reached across the mandated distance, who visited elderly parents, who hugged friends who were breaking, who sat with the dying when institutions said they couldn’t, were told they were selfish. Irresponsible. A danger to others.

Schopenhauer’s middle distance was not a comfortable compromise. It was a hard-won, deeply human solution to an insoluble tension.

It required presence. Physical, risky, warm, proximate presence.

No algorithm replicates it. No screen resolves it. No mandate can mandate it back into existence once it has been taught to fear itself.

The work now is rebuilding what was taught to be dangerous.

Sitting close enough. Tolerating the risk of the quills.

Remembering that the warmth was never optional.

L