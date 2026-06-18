Kenny Carmody

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Ursula…….

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[Czech politician, businesswoman, jurist and university teacher (born 1964)

Věra Jourová is a Czech politician and lawyer who served as Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency from 2019 to 2024, and as the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality from 2014 to 2019. She served as a Member of the Chamber of Deputies between 2013 and 2014 and as the Czech Minister for Regional Development in 2014. In 2019, Time magazine ranked Jourová in its list of 100 most influential people of the year, citing her role in the adoption of the General Data Protection Regulation and new privacy rights as European Commissioner]

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