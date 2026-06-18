Secret EU email revealed: Brussels coordinated vaccination narratives directly with Big Tech

EU email reveals: How Brussels organised control over public opinion

An internal letter from October 2020 casts a disturbing light on the relationship between the European Commission and the world’s largest tech corporations. The email originates from the cabinet of then EU Vice-President Věra Jourová and is addressed directly to platforms such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and ByteDance.

The content is unequivocal: The EU requests confidential assistance from the corporations to combat so-called ‘disinformation’ surrounding Covid vaccinations and tests – explicitly outside of the public eye. They are asked to provide data on narratives, user reactions, trends and forecasts in order to develop a ‘targeted work plan’. The information is not to be shared with the population.

Particularly explosive is a passage in which the platforms are asked to disclose changes to their terms of service and moderation practices – explicitly including the promotion and demotion of content, i.e. algorithmic up- or down-ranking. This makes it clear: the aim was not merely an exchange of information, but active steering of visibility and reach of political content.

The political dimension is openly acknowledged. The sender assures that she is acting with the approval of the Vice-President and with the knowledge of the Commission President. This is therefore not an individual initiative, but executive-coordinated policy at EU level. The imposed time pressure underscores the operational nature: the platforms were expected to deliver within a few days.

What this document reveals is the remodelling of the digital public sphere: state authorities define problem narratives, private corporations implement them via algorithms – without democratic debate, without transparency, without legal oversight. The boundary between regulation and opinion steering becomes blurred.

The email confirms what has long been denied: During the pandemic, the EU did not act merely as a provider of information, but as the coordinator of an informal censorship and control network that intervened deeply into citizens’ communication infrastructure. Not through laws – but through backroom arrangements with platform monopolists.

This raises a fundamental question: Who controls public opinion in Europe – elected parliaments or executive networks of politics and Big Tech?

The document provides a disturbingly clear answer.