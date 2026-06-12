“Someday, in retrospect, the years of struggle will seem the most beautiful to you.”

— Sigmund Freud

He was not being sentimental.

Freud was constitutionally incapable of sentimentality. He spent his entire career removing the comfortable illusions from human self-understanding, one by one, with the patient precision of a man who believed that reality, however painful, was always more useful than comfort.

When he said the years of struggle would seem beautiful, he meant something specific.

Not that the struggle itself was pleasant. Not that the loss was acceptable. Not that the cost was worth celebrating.

He meant that the years in which a person is genuinely tested, in which the gap between who they are and who they claim to be is closed or widened by actual choice under actual pressure, are the years in which something real is produced.

Not the comfortable years. Not the years of consensus and compliance and the smooth functioning of social belonging.

The years in which you had to decide.

The pandemic years were years of struggle for everyone who was paying attention.

For the physician who had to choose between the protocol and the patient. For the scientist who had to choose between the institution and the data. For the ordinary person who had to choose between the social warmth of the unanimous group and the cold clarity of what they could actually see.

Those choices were not comfortable. Many of them were not rewarded. Some of them were punished severely.

But they were real in the way that comfortable choices are not.

Freud’s insight is psychological and developmental. Even though I personally come from a Jungian Background. The self that has been tested is more solid than the self that has not. The conscience that has been maintained under pressure is more genuinely yours than the one that has never been asked to pay a price.

The struggle is beautiful in retrospect not because it was good.

But because it was the condition under which you became more fully what you actually are.

Whatever those years cost you, hold the record of what you chose.

Because Freud was right.

Someday you will understand that those were the years that mattered.

Even though it’s easier said than done at times.