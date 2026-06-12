Kenny Carmody

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Jun 12

I would’ve used the word “meaningful”…….though a romantic adjective from the Sig, alights of the bitter sweet shadow of his portrait.

Would love to get him on the couch…….for a deeper session……🤣

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DrBines verbales Vitriol's avatar
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Jun 12

The last 5 years were the best of my life. I met my husband, I decided to become a science blogger, even if it doesn't pay. I'm happy now, although I lost all my former friends and acquaintances. I now understand, why I didn't like to be araound people before 2020. They all wore masks. The people who resisted are authentical and fun to be with.

I don't want to go back to my old life, even though I had well payed shitjobs in Pharma.

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