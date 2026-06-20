Kenny Carmody

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
4dEdited

‘Rico territory’, indeed.

But instead, the fetid are the feted.

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MLG's avatar
MLG
3d

Stupid question alert: Is SV40 only found in Pfizer’s covid vax ? Or is it inert in mrna tech overall? I follow someone that was in a cancer study with mrna in early 2026. The cancer spread rapidly after a few infusions & she exited the study. I can’t fathom trying to treat cancer with a mechanism that promotes it. I must be missing something.

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