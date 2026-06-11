The breath and the light come from the same source.

“Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life.” — Genesis 2:7

And on the first day:

“Let there be light.” — Genesis 1:3

The same Creator. The same act of radical generosity, giving life, giving light, making the human body a dwelling place for both.

In the morning practice of deliberate breath alongside morning sunlight, both gifts are being received simultaneously.

The angel of air through the slowly extended exhale. The angel of sunlight on the bare skin. The inner presence of Christ within the temple, held in awareness as the breath moves and the light lands.

It is the daily return to the most basic covenant between the Creator and the creature, the covenant that has been renewed every morning since the first one, regardless of what the previous day contained.

“His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning.” — Lamentations 3:22-23

New. The breath is new. The light is new.

The mercy being offered in both is new , not the accumulated mercy of all the previous days but today’s fresh portion, given for today, sufficient for what today holds.

“Don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.”

Jesus did not mean that we should avoid thinking about tomorrow or planning for the future. (Proverbs 21:5) Rather, he was helping us not to have excessive worry, or anxiety,about what may happen tomorrow.

Receive breath and light together this morning.

Breathe slowly into the light.

Let the covenant be renewed.

Very grateful for @ErwanLeCorre s masterclass, it’s a must join.

https://www.breathholdwork.com