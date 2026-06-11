Kenny Carmody

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Laars Dudman
Jun 11

That breath of life from our God and Creator, that same breath of life is in us all. And it is the light that he spoke into being is the very same light that sustains all life...ALL LIFE! How so very blessed are we!☦️🙏🤙🇬🇧

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