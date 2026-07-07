Kenny Carmody

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IditotzAnonymouz's avatar
IditotzAnonymouz
13h

Thank you for this and your other writings, of which I was recently made aware by a member of the UK Column community via their comments. I am sorry not to be a paid subscriber at this moment, at some point when I am more flush than presently I will make a small donation.. for now I just want to say thank you and would encourage those that are perhaps more able to send some hard-earned in recognition of your work.

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
10h

The struggle within......

The expression genesis of compassion and art.

Then there is something more......something when we think we'd lost it all, yet somehow gained an expression that was never grounded in self or ego.....

As a blind man's hearing becomes more than it ever was.

You lost much my freind, yet gained an expression that can never be replaced or learned, your writing.

I thank God for that, and you.

Brilliant work.😁😉

Keep Rockin'

Cheers,

Michael.

P.s. have you looked into CDS ~ Andreas Kalcher, it may help, it has others.

God bless and Protect.

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