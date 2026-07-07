On illness, ego, beauty, and the God who meets us in the breaking

By Kenny Carmody - Tribute to Mr. Mendehall.

There is a book written in 1589 that I found before my illness and that I have understood differently since it.

Lorenzo Scupoli called it The Spiritual Combat. It sat in Francis de Sales’ pocket for eighteen years. He called it his beloved book. Teresa of Avila knew its territory. It circulated through the contemplative tradition of the Catholic Church for centuries before it reached the broader Christian world, and it reached me at a moment when I was not yet sick enough to understand what it was actually saying.

That is the mercy in the sequence, I think now. I read it before the illness. I began to understand it inside it. The book was given to me in advance of the experience that would make it legible.

Scupoli’s argument is simple and devastating. The central obstacle to the spiritual life is not external. It is not the world’s corruption or the culture’s noise or the specific circumstances that press against the soul from outside. The central obstacle is the self that believes it knows itself and can trust its own assessment of what is happening and what it requires. The self that has arranged its relationship to God around its own competence. That comes to prayer with the posture of a person managing their spiritual life rather than a person being managed by grace.

He called this self-love. He did not mean narcissism in the modern clinical sense. He meant something more fundamental. The orientation of the soul toward its own certainties rather than toward God. The preference of the known self over the encountered God. The ego that has installed itself at the centre and arranged everything, including faith, around its own stability.

This is where I was before my illness.

The Structure That Felt Like Ground

I had built a life that felt coherent. Not perfect. But structured. The work, the creative practice, the intellectual framework, the spiritual life that I thought I was cultivating, all of it organised around a self that I trusted more than I knew I trusted it.

The trust was not conscious. That is the thing about the ego’s invulnerability assumptions. They do not present themselves as assumptions. They present themselves as the furniture of the room. The things that are simply there, that you move around without examining, that you have stopped seeing because they have been present long enough to become invisible.

I assumed I would not be significantly ill. Not because I thought I was immune to illness but because I had not been and the pattern had become a foundation I was standing on without knowing I was standing on something. I assumed my body would continue to perform the function of a body that I did not have to pay much attention to. I assumed the capacities I had were durable in a way that the future would confirm.

These assumptions were not arrogance exactly. They were the sediment of a life that had not yet encountered what would dissolve them.

Scupoli says that this is precisely the structure God must work with. Not around it. Through it. The dissolution of the assumptions is not punishment. It is the preparation of ground that was not available before the dissolving.

I did not understand this when I first read him. I understood it as an intellectual proposition about spiritual development. Interesting. Applicable to others. Somewhat applicable to me in small ways.

The illness made it no longer intellectual.

What the Breaking Open Does

Serious illness strips things in a specific sequence.

First the plans. The future that was being built toward becomes unavailable in its prior form. The timelines you were holding have to be set down because you cannot carry both the illness and the timelines and the illness will not be set down.

Then the competence. The sense that you know how to navigate your own life, which was built on the evidence of years of navigating it, begins to lose its ground. Because the navigation you knew how to do assumed a body that cooperated and a mind that performed at the level it had performed and a energy budget that could be spent on the things that mattered. The illness changes the terms of the navigation and the old maps stop working.

Then, if the illness goes deep enough and long enough, something else. The self-understanding. The story you have been telling yourself about who you are and what you are for and what you are capable of and what the shape of your life means. The illness is indifferent to that story. It does not read it and adjust its behaviour accordingly. It simply continues, and the story has to be revised around what continues.

This is where Scupoli becomes not a book about spiritual development but a description of what is happening.

The stripping is the combat. Not the combat against illness, which is a medical and physical struggle. The interior combat. The struggle of the ego to maintain its prior structure against the pressure of a reality that has stopped confirming that structure. The grief of the self that trusted its own invulnerability discovering what trust built on the wrong ground produces.

Jung called this the encounter with the shadow. The material that the ego has managed out of its self-understanding, the vulnerability, the dependency, the finitude, returning through the pressure of an experience that cannot be managed away. The shadow is not the enemy. It is the wholeness that the ego’s management had prevented.

The Christian tradition and the depth psychology tradition arrive at the same territory from different directions. Both understand that the breaking open is not the end of the person. It is the beginning of the person the prior structure was preventing.

Beauty and the Pathway Out

I want to name something specific about what has helped that I did not expect and that I think is not accidental.

Beauty.

Not beauty as aesthetic pleasure. Beauty as the specific experience of encountering something outside yourself that is genuinely, irreducibly more than your ego’s management of the world. A piece of music that is not about you and does not require you and does not adjust itself to your current emotional state and arrives with a completeness that makes the ego’s noise briefly beside the point. A natural light in a particular moment, the specific quality of early morning sun through a window, that is so precisely itself that the part of you that was circling your own suffering has to stop circling in order to receive it.

The moment of genuine encounter with beauty breaks the self-referential loop of the anxious ego. It does not solve anything. It does not change the diagnosis or the prognosis or the specific difficulties of the day. But it opens, briefly and completely, a space in which the self that has been managing everything is not managing. In which something that is not you and not about you is simply present and you are receiving it rather than producing it.

Scupoli understood this. He wrote about the contemplative attention that allows God’s presence to be received rather than constructed. The prayer that is not the ego performing its spiritual competence but the soul in its poverty, available, not managing, receiving what it cannot generate through its own effort.

Beauty is one of the primary pathways into that posture. Not the only one. Suffering is another, though it requires the suffering to be fully inhabited rather than managed, which is its own form of discipline. But beauty is the one that arrives without requiring the suffering to be chosen again. It comes in through the window. Through the music. Through the specific rightness of a sentence that is so precisely true that the part of you that was circling goes quiet.

In that quiet, something becomes available.

The Paradigm and the Fuller Knowing

I live inside a paradigm. We all do.

The paradigm is the framework of assumptions, concepts, interpretive habits, and working models through which I make sense of what I encounter. It is not nothing. It is the accumulated wisdom of everything I have read and thought and experienced and been shaped by. It gets me through the day. It allows me to function, to create, to write, to think with some coherence about the world I inhabit.

But it is a paradigm. It is not the full truth. It is my current best approximation of a reality that is larger than any framework I can hold, built by a mind that is finite and shaped and limited in ways that I can partially identify and cannot fully see.

The illness taught me this not as a proposition but as a felt fact. My prior paradigm included assumptions about health and time and the shape a life takes that were not wrong exactly but were incomplete in ways I could not have named before the incompleteness showed itself. The reality was larger than the model. The model did not survive contact with the reality intact.

Scupoli says that this is the beginning of wisdom. Not the arrival at a better paradigm. The genuine, embodied recognition that the paradigm is always a paradigm. That only God knows fully. That the posture of the soul that is most alive to truth is the posture of the learner rather than the knower. The one who is still being formed rather than the one who has arrived.

This is not relativism. It is not the abandonment of the effort to see clearly and think carefully and arrive at the most honest understanding available. It is the holding of that understanding with the specific lightness of someone who knows that their current best is not the final account. Who can revise without losing their ground because their ground is not in their conclusions but in their relationship with the God who knows what they do not.

The Holy Spirit is the guide through this. Not the guide that provides the correct paradigm. The guide that keeps the soul oriented toward truth rather than toward the ego’s preference for its own certainties. The interior teacher, as Augustine called the Christ within, who speaks in the quiet that the ego’s management of its own anxiety, when it finally exhausts itself, makes available.

We can be guided. We can be guided well. But the guidance requires a ground to operate in. And the cultivating of that ground is the spiritual combat Scupoli is describing. The ongoing, unglamorous, deeply personal discipline of returning to the posture in which guidance is possible. Of setting down the ego’s agenda long enough for something that is not the ego to be heard.

God in the Pain

The thing I have understood most differently since the illness is the nature of God’s presence in suffering.

Before, I understood it theologically. God does not cause suffering but can work through it. The Christian tradition has a God who enters suffering rather than eliminating it. The cross is not the elimination of the worst that can happen but the transformation of it. These were propositions I held. True propositions. Propositions that had not yet been inhabited.

The inhabiting is different.

What I have found inside the illness is not the absence of God in the difficulty or the presence of God as comfort that makes the difficulty feel less difficult. It is something more precise and more strange. A presence that is most available in the exact moments of the most complete stripping. The moments when the ego has given up managing the situation for long enough that the situation is simply what it is. The body is what it is. The limitation is what it is. The uncertainty is what it is.

In those moments, which are not peaceful exactly but are very clear, something is present that is not generated by me. That does not require my management to continue. That is simply there, in the specific quality of its there-ness, available to the part of me that is small enough and quiet enough and stripped enough to receive it.

I do not know how to argue for this. I am not trying to argue for it. I am trying to name it accurately because naming it accurately is what this essay requires.

God is in the pain. Not above it dispensing comfort from a safe distance. In it. In the specific texture of the stripped moment. In the encounter with finitude that the ego’s prior invulnerability assumptions were preventing. In the breaking open that Scupoli understood as the precondition for the soul’s genuine movement rather than its managed performance of movement.

The mystics knew this. Julian of Norwich, writing after her own serious illness in the 14th century, described what she called the love that was never absent even in the moments that felt most forsaken. Not a theological proposition. A reported experience, precise and grounded, from inside the breaking.

Thomas a Kempis, who belongs to the same contemplative tradition Scupoli was writing within, said it directly. What does it profit a man to discourse learnedly of the Trinity, if he lack humility? The knowing that does not pass through the self’s smallness is not the knowing that transforms.

The illness provided the smallness. Not as gift exactly. As the reality that the prior self could not have chosen and that has become, in ways I could not have predicted, the ground of something more honest than what the prior self was standing on.

The Combat That Continues

Scupoli called it combat because it does not end.

The ego reconstitutes. The assumptions that were dissolved return in new forms. The invulnerability that was stripped comes back wearing different clothes. The spiritual life is not a problem that is solved by a sufficient amount of suffering and then left behind. It is a practice. The daily return to the posture of the learner. The ongoing discipline of the ego’s management being noticed and set down. The cultivation of the ground in which the Holy Spirit can operate.

What the illness gave me was not completion. It gave me a different starting point. A different relationship with my own certainties. A different quality of attention to the beauty that breaks the ego’s loop and the quiet that allows the interior guide to be heard.

The paradigm I inhabit now is not the paradigm I inhabited before. It is better not because it is more complete but because it holds itself more lightly. Because it knows more clearly that it is a paradigm. Because the God who is larger than it is not a theological abstraction but the presence I encountered in the moments of the most complete stripping, which did not go away when the stripping was less acute.

That presence is what I am trying to tend.

Not through the performance of spiritual competence. Through the daily, imperfect, sometimes very small act of returning to the posture in which it is available. The appreciation of beauty that breaks the ego’s referential loop. The prayer that is not the ego performing its relationship with God but the soul in its poverty, genuinely available, receiving what it cannot produce.

Scupoli is still the right companion for this. Not because I agree with every sentence. Because he understood, four hundred years before the psychological language that would later describe the same territory, what the interior combat actually is. The battle not against the world but against the self that has installed itself between the soul and God. The slow, unglamorous, deeply personal work of loosening that installation.

The beauty helps. God is in the pain. The Holy Spirit moves in the ground that the ego’s surrender makes available.

This is what the illness taught me.

I am still learning it.

For Warner Mendenhall

A tribute, and a dedication

Warner Mendenhall wrote to me a few days ago before his passing.

And now he is gone.

There are losses that arrive with the specific weight of the irreversible. Where the ordinary words of condolence feel too small for what has actually been lost. Where you sit with the fact of the absence and understand that the world has been permanently altered in a way that no adequate language is immediately available for.

This is one of those losses.

Warner Mendenhall was an attorney. But that word does not carry what he actually was. He was one of the rare people who looked at the vaccine injured, the people this community has written about and fought for and refused to let the institutions render invisible, and decided that their cause was worth everything he had. His reputation. His time. His energy. The full weight of his legal mind and his enormous heart brought to bear on behalf of the people who had been told, by every institution with the authority to say so, that they did not matter enough.

He said otherwise.

He said it in courtrooms. In filings. In the relentless, elegant, uncompromising advocacy of a man who understood that the fight for medical freedom is not an abstract political cause. It is the specific, individual, irreplaceable dignity of the person in front of you whose body was changed and who deserves someone in their corner who will not stop.

He was that person. For so many people who had no one else.

What I want to say about Warner that the formal language of condolence cannot fully carry is this.

He always asked about the injured family member.

Not as a professional courtesy. Not as a warm opening before getting to the business. Because his heart was built that way. Because the person behind the case was, for him, always the point. The human being carrying the physical harm and the financial destruction and the institutional abandonment and the specific daily weight of being told that their reality is not real. He saw them. He named them. He asked about them by name.

That is not a common quality in any profession. In the legal profession fighting the most powerful institutional adversaries available, in conditions designed to exhaust and demoralise the people on the other side, it is rarer still.

His kindness was not softness. His smile was not naivety. His infectious energy in the darkest times was not the performance of optimism by someone who did not understand what they were up against. He understood exactly what he was up against. He fought it anyway. With eloquence. With class. With the unrelenting heart of someone who had decided, at some foundational level, that the little guy was worth fighting for and that the fight was worth the cost.

Warner recommended to me the book that became the foundation of the essay we titled The Combat Within. Lorenzo Scupoli’s The Spiritual Combat. Written in 1589. The book that Francis de Sales carried in his pocket for eighteen years. The book about the interior battle. About the ego’s resistance to grace. About the soul that discovers, through suffering and stripping and the slow dissolution of its prior certainties, that the ground it was standing on was not the ground it thought.

I read it before my illness. I have understood it differently inside it. And Warner, who was himself navigating stage four cancer with the same courage and the same faith and the same refusal to surrender the things that mattered most that he brought to every courtroom he walked into, pointed me toward it.

That is the kind of man he was.

Fighting for the injured in the world.

And pointing the people around him toward the interior battle. Toward the spiritual combat that underlies all the external ones. Toward the understanding that the fight for freedom, for medical freedom, for the dignity of the human being created in the image of God, is not only a legal and political battle.

It is a spiritual one.

And the people fighting it need the interior ground that Scupoli describes. The ground cultivated by grace. The ground that the Holy Spirit moves in when the ego has been humble enough to make room. The ground that holds when the external battles are at their most difficult and the weight of the losses is at its heaviest.

Warner knew this. I believe he knew it deeply. And he lived it. In his practice. In his kindness. In his asking about the injured family member. In his willingness to carry a cause that most of the legal profession would not touch, at a personal cost that most people would not accept, until the very end.

The world feels heavier without him.

That is the truest thing I can say and I will not dress it in the language that makes grief more manageable than it is. The community that Warner served, the vaccine injured and their families and the advocates and the attorneys and the journalists and the researchers who refused to let the institutional silence be the final word, has lost one of its most irreplaceable people.

There is no replacing what he brought. There is only carrying forward what he gave.

The fight he was fighting did not end with his passing. The injured are still on the other side of the wall. The accounting is still outstanding. The institutions responsible for the silence are still running. And the cause that Warner gave his gifts and his heart and his time to still needs the people willing to give what he gave.

His legacy is the standard.

Eloquence. Class. An unrelenting heart for the little guy.

The courage to walk into the courtrooms nobody else would enter and to say, clearly and without apology, that these people matter. That what happened to them was real. That they deserve the full force of the best legal mind available in their corner.

He set that standard.

We carry it forward.

To the Mendenhall family.

Your husband, your father, your brother, your friend, spent himself in service to people he had never met, whose cause most of the world had decided was not worth the cost, because he believed that the dignity of the human being and the principle of medical freedom were worth everything he had.

He was right.

And the people whose lives he touched, whose cases he carried, whose names he asked about in every conversation, are carrying his memory into everything that comes next.

The combat within that Scupoli describes. The combat without that Warner waged so courageously. They are the same fight. The interior and the exterior dimensions of the same essential human struggle to remain free and to remain true and to serve the people whose dignity the powerful have decided is too expensive to acknowledge.

Warner acknowledged it.

Every single day.

Until the last.