Kenny Carmody

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Elias Lumen's avatar
Elias Lumen
8h

A wonderful piece.

If I had a complaint it's only that you're not hard enough on the people at the top levels of this. I don't think hubris goes far enough and I'm definitely inclined to think there was deliberate malice involved.

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Carolina's avatar
Carolina
9hEdited

This is superb, Kenny. What a gift you bring in your ability to not only hold this large vessel for transformation but to express it so beautifully. 🙏🏼🌟

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