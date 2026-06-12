Kenny Carmody

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DrBines verbales Vitriol's avatar
DrBines verbales Vitriol
Jun 14

German translation with an introductory note by me: https://drbine.substack.com/p/kenny-carmody-die-wirtschaftliche

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Hamilton Creek's avatar
Hamilton Creek
Jun 12

For something with 99.98% survival rate. Make it make sense. They told big lies and repeated infinite times.

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