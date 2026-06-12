The Numbers That Cannot Be Disputed

The economic destruction of the COVID period is not contested at the macro level.

Global GDP contracted by approximately 3.5 percent in 2020, the worst peacetime economic contraction since the Great Depression. Tens of millions of jobs were eliminated in weeks. Supply chains built over decades were severed. The informal economy, the street vendors, the cash-in-hand trades, the micro-businesses that sustain hundreds of millions of people in the developing world, was simply erased without government support and without media coverage.

In the United States alone, approximately 200,000 small businesses closed permanently during the pandemic period. These were not abstractions. They were family restaurants serving the same neighbourhood for thirty years. Independent bookshops. Local gyms.

The corner stores and the artisan workshops and the small manufacturers who employed three people and had survived recessions before but could not survive enforced closure.

Meanwhile Amazon’s revenue grew by 38 percent in 2020. Walmart. Target. The large logistics companies. The technology platforms. The pharmaceutical manufacturers. Every entity positioned to benefit from the elimination of smaller competition and from the mass shift of human activity into digital and delivery channels, saw extraordinary gains. It is documented in the earnings reports.

The lockdowns did not affect all businesses equally. They affected them in ways that precisely corresponded to their size, small businesses closed, large businesses thrived, and the regulatory decisions that produced those outcomes were made by governments whose officials had financial relationships, through investments and institutional connections, with the companies that benefited.

COVID as I have stated many times, was indeed a compliance test for an economic reset.

The Cost of the Injured That No One Is Calculating

The economic cost of the vaccine injured and the millions dead is not being calculated anywhere officially.

It needs to be.

Millions have died and the injured remain. They are a population of people who were, in many cases, at the productive peak of their working lives, mid-career professionals, tradespeople, healthcare workers, entrepreneurs, who are now unable to work, often unable to leave their homes, and generating ongoing medical costs that their depleted savings and inadequate disability systems cannot cover.

The calculation includes lost lifetime earnings across hundreds of thousands of people. It includes the care burden transferred to families who must restructure their economic lives around a member who can no longer function independently. It includes the social support costs that fall on systems that were not designed to absorb this volume of complex, chronic, multi-system illness.

It includes the downstream costs of children growing up with a sick parent. Of businesses that were never started. Of innovations that were never produced. Of the accumulated human capital that was in those bodies before the injections damaged them and is now largely inaccessible.

No government has commissioned this calculation.

Which is itself a data point about how seriously those governments take their responsibility to the people they injured.

Walk through the downtown of almost any mid-sized city in the Western world.

What you find is the visible record of what was done.

The empty storefronts. The for-lease signs on spaces that once held businesses serving communities for generations. The restaurants that did not reopen.

The independent retailers replaced, where they have been replaced at all, by chains that are themselves increasingly struggling.

This is not the natural evolution of the economy.

It is the outcome of a specific set of policy decisions, enforced closure, differential treatment of large versus small businesses, the suppression of cash transactions, the acceleration of digital dependency that restructured the economic landscape in ways that benefit centralised, technology-dependent, scale-advantaged entities at the expense of the local, the independent, and the human-scaled.

The psychological cost of this hollowing is real and underappreciated.

The downtown is not merely an economic zone. It is the physical expression of community. The place where people encounter each other outside the home and workplace. Where the local economy creates local identity. Where the particular character of a place, its food, its craft, its gathered human energy, is made visible and accessible.

When that is gone, something more than economic activity is lost.

The social fabric that COVID policy tore through was woven, in significant part, from exactly these encounters, the local shop, the independent café, the neighbourhood institution that had been there long enough to be part of how people understood where they lived.

That fabric does not regrow automatically.

The COVID period produced the largest upward transfer of wealth in modern history.

In the United States, billionaire wealth increased by approximately 70 percent between March 2020 and October 2021. Globally the pattern was consistent. The people who entered the pandemic wealthy emerged from it dramatically wealthier. The people who entered it economically marginal were pushed further into precarity or out of economic participation entirely.

This transfer did not happen despite the policy decisions. It happened because of them.

The decisions about which businesses were essential and which were not. The decisions about how relief funds were structured and who could access them. The decisions about digital infrastructure, about contact tracing, about vaccine passports and the platforms required to implement them, every decision created winners and losers, and the winners were consistently the large, the connected, and the already powerful.

Whether this was coordinated intention or the emergent outcome of a system in which policy is made by people with financial relationships to the entities affected by policy, the result is the same.

The economic architecture of the Western world was restructured during COVID in ways that will take generations to fully understand and that will not be reversed by any normal political process.

If any government were serious about restoring the trust it destroyed, which I do not expect, but which honesty requires articulating, the accounting would be extraordinary.

Compensation for every small business that was forced to close by government mandate. Compensation for every vaccine injured person, calculated not just on medical costs but on lost earnings, lost career trajectory, and the full economic value of the life interrupted. Public reckoning with the financial conflicts of interest that shaped the policy decisions. Investigation of the wealth transfers that occurred and the regulatory decisions that enabled them.

The economic, psychological and biological cost of what was done to humanity during COVID is genuinely incalculable in its full scope.

Not because the numbers cannot be approached, they can, and researchers are working on it, but because the human cost behind the numbers is not fully capturable in economic terms.

The family business that was not passed to the next generation. The career that was not built. The community that was not sustained. The injured person who cannot contribute what they were capable of contributing.

These are not line items.

They are lives.

And the governments that made the decisions that produced them have not begun to reckon with what they owe.