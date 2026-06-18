Kenny Carmody

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
6d

What we do not know is where else "gain of function coronavirus research" was going on, both on the record and hidden from government record- keeping, a demonstrated in the Jan 2026 arrests at the Detroit airport of NIAID employee Victor Munster and his sidekick Kwe for transporting 113 vials of federal select agents on a commercial airline flight.

Typically before seeking funding for research, scientists will run their experiments ahead in other previous grant money or on their own time. This likely happened before the Feb 2018 presentation on the DEFUSE proposal to DARPA to develop bat coronavirus vaccine. Joe Murphy just reviewed his whistleblower testimony on this: https://brownstone.org/articles/finding-american-integrity/

The "Primary sources" shown are a limited hangout. The fact that Fauci, the researchers he funded, the IC, and Congress have not revealed what actually happened to start covid after six years is proof of the far-ranging military and government cover-up.

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Jenny M Burrill's avatar
Jenny M Burrill
6d

Spot on!! And yet still we hear crickets!!! I’m so impressed by all the truth warriors. We will never comply with evil. We celebrate truth, though without love, it is unbearable.

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