Consider the Garden of Eden not as mythology to be debated but as a biological blueprint.

A description of the conditions under which human physiology was designed to operate, full spectrum sunlight, circadian alignment, grounding, clean water, real food, the electromagnetic environment of an unpolluted earth. The state in which every system the body depends on ran at the efficiency it was built for.

The fall, in this reading, is not merely theological.

It is epigenetic.

Each generation inheriting a biology slightly more distanced from the original conditions. Each generation born into an environment slightly more corrupted by artificial light, by non-native electromagnetic frequencies, by the chemical and technological disruptions that accumulate faster than evolution can compensate for.

And the consequences are written in the disease statistics of the modern world.

Consider haemoglobin. Twenty percent of the body’s haemoglobin is dedicated to oxygen delivery from the heart to the brain, fuelling the cognition, consciousness, and neural complexity that define human experience at its highest. When that haemoglobin is oxidised to methaemoglobin, shifted from its functional ferrous state to the non-oxygen-carrying ferric state, the volume is preserved but the function is destroyed. The delivery system looks intact. The oxygen does not arrive.

This is what chronic light stress, nnEMF exposure, and circadian disruption do at the cellular level. The architecture remains. The function degrades. And the downstream consequences, neurodegeneration, metabolic collapse, immune dysfunction, cancer, emerge not as random failures but as the predictable, mathematically inevitable outcome of a biological system operating in an environment it was never designed for.

The decentralised principle applies here as it applies everywhere.

Systems designed for resilience and antifragility, for autonomous, adaptive function in harmony with natural law, become fragile and dependent when a centralised override is imposed. Modern technological life is that override. Artificial light after dark. Blue-dominant indoor environments during the day. Screens as the primary source of photonic input. WiFi and 5G as the electromagnetic environment within which the body’s own bioelectric signalling must somehow function.

It is not working.

The chronic disease epidemic is not a mystery. It is a mismatch, documented in the biophysics, visible in the metabolic data, written in the accelerating transgenerational degradation of every health metric we track.

The blueprint still exists.

It is written into the physics of light and the biology of the cell and the electromagnetic sensitivity of every living system that evolved under the sun.

Returning to it is not regression.

It is the most sophisticated thing we could do.