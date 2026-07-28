The Hollowing

On the collapse of science and medicine as the defining story of our time.

There is a particular kind of loss that arrives not as an event but as a revelation.

You did not lose the thing when you discovered it was gone. You lost it long before, in a process you were not watching, through decisions made in rooms you were never invited into. The discovery is not the loss. The discovery is the moment you finally see the shape of something that has already happened.

That is what COVID was for science and medicine.

Not the collapse. The revelation of a collapse already underway.

And understanding the difference between those two things is what separates people who saw COVID as an isolated failure from people who understood it as the public exposure of something structural, something that had been building for decades, something that will not be repaired by the departure of a few bad actors or the election of a sympathetic administration.

The structure is what failed. And the structure is still in place.

What the Trust Was Built On

The trust was not naive.

That needs to be said clearly, because there is a version of this argument that treats public confidence in science and medicine as a kind of mass credulity, a failure of critical thinking that the credulous public should have corrected earlier. That version is wrong and it lets the institutions off the hook.

The trust was earned. Earned across genuine, documented, irreplaceable achievements that changed the conditions of human life.

The germ theory of disease transformed medicine from a practice that frequently killed its patients into one that could reliably heal them. Vaccines eliminated or controlled infections that had killed and maimed millions across centuries. Antibiotics converted bacterial pneumonia from a death sentence into a ten-day course of treatment. Surgical technique advanced to the point where organs could be transplanted, tumors removed, hearts operated on while still beating. The mapping of the human genome opened biological questions that could not have been formulated before it existed.

These were real. They were not manufactured consensus. They were not marketing. They were demonstrated, repeatedly, in the bodies of real patients who were alive because science had found something true and medicine had learned to apply it.

That track record justified confidence. It would have been irrational not to extend it.

What COVID revealed was not that the trust had always been misplaced. It revealed that the institutions built to carry that legacy had been, over decades, quietly replaced by institutions that wore the same names and occupied the same buildings and claimed the same authority while serving fundamentally different interests.

The name on the door said science. What was inside was something else.

The Hollowing Had Already Happened

The replication crisis did not begin in 2020.

By the time COVID arrived, the scientific and medical literature had already been subjected to systematic independent testing, and the results were devastating. The Open Science Collaboration’s 2015 effort to replicate 100 psychology studies reproduced the original results in fewer than 40 percent of cases. Medicine’s record was no better. John Ioannidis published Why Most Published Research Findings Are False in 2005. Not as a fringe claim. As a statistical demonstration in PLOS Medicine that the structure of how research was funded, conducted, and published was producing more false positives than true findings.

The pharmaceutical industry’s capture of clinical trial data was documented and specific. Companies funded trials, owned the data, controlled publication, and suppressed unfavorable results through mechanisms that were legal, disclosed in fine print, and structurally invisible to the physicians prescribing on the basis of those trials. The practice of ghostwriting, industry employees writing journal articles published under academic physicians’ names, was documented in court proceedings involving multiple major manufacturers.

The revolving door between regulatory agencies and the industry they regulated was not hidden. The FDA’s Prescription Drug User Fee Act, passed in 1992, made pharmaceutical manufacturers direct funders of the drug review process. The CDC’s financial relationships with vaccine manufacturers through its foundation were publicly available for anyone who looked. The career trajectories of agency leaders, moving between government positions and industry roles, were a matter of public record.

Peer review, the mechanism supposed to guarantee the integrity of published science, had been shown by systematic study to be only modestly effective at detecting fraud, substantially effective at suppressing heterodox findings, and highly susceptible to the influence of the same financial relationships that shaped the research it was evaluating.

All of this was already documented. Already available. Already, in specialist circles, deeply troubling.

COVID did not create any of it.

COVID handed a system that was already captured the largest public health mandate of a century, and watched what a captured system does when it has maximum authority and minimum accountability.

The Weaponization

The specific innovation of the COVID period was not corruption. Corruption was already present.

The specific innovation was the weaponization of scientific language against the practice of science.

Science is a method. It is not an institution, not a consensus, not a set of conclusions protected from revision. It is a process of inquiry specifically designed to be uncomfortable for whoever holds the current consensus, because the process demands that the consensus be continuously tested against evidence and corrected when the evidence demands it.

What happened during COVID was the systematic inversion of that process.

Conclusions were established first. The conclusions then shaped which research was funded, which results were published, which voices were amplified, and which were removed. Dissent was not evaluated on its merits. It was categorized, efficiently and publicly, as dangerous misinformation, and the categorization was treated as a refutation.

Scientists with credentials and data who raised questions about excess mortality signals, about myocarditis rates in young males, about the relationship between natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity, about the methodology of the trials, about the interpretation of the case data were not engaged scientifically. They were processed institutionally. Licenses reviewed. Funding threatened. Publications rejected not on methodological grounds but on conclusions. Platforms removed.

This is not how a scientific community responds to error. It is how a political community responds to dissent.

And the use of scientific language, the invocation of peer review and expert consensus and the authority of institutions, to accomplish that suppression was not incidental. It was the mechanism. The language of science was the weapon with which the practice of science was attacked.

That inversion is what the public finally saw.

Not science failing. Science being used as a shield for the thing that was replacing it.

The Public Was Not Wrong to Notice

There is a response to this analysis that runs through professional scientific and medical communities and it goes like this: the public lost trust in science because social media amplified misinformation, because political actors exploited the uncertainty for partisan gain, because people were predisposed to distrust expertise and COVID gave them permission.

This analysis is precisely backward.

The public did not lose trust in science because it was manipulated. The public lost trust in science because it watched specific, named institutions make specific, documented decisions that were inconsistent with what those institutions claimed to stand for, and when it raised questions about those decisions, those questions were suppressed with the authority of the institutions whose conduct was being questioned.

The sequencing matters.

The trust was not broken by disinformation. The disinformation filled a vacuum that was created when the institutions stopped being trustworthy and then refused to acknowledge it.

When an authority figure tells you something that you can verify is wrong, and then tells you that questioning their account is dangerous, the rational response is not to trust them more. The rational response is exactly what millions of people produced.

The collapse of trust is not a mass psychological failure. It is a rational updating of priors in response to observed institutional behavior.

And treating it as a psychological problem to be corrected, rather than a rational response to be understood, is itself a demonstration of the very pattern that produced it.

What Was Lost and What It Costs

The tragedy is not that the public lost trust in institutions that deserved it.

The tragedy is what that loss costs in a world where genuine science and genuine medicine are still necessary.

There are real infections and real diseases and real injuries for which the knowledge accumulated by centuries of careful inquiry is the difference between life and death. That knowledge does not disappear because the institutions that claim to represent it have been captured. The germ theory of disease is still true. The mechanisms of cellular biology are still what they are. The demonstrated efficacy of specific interventions against specific conditions is real and documented and matters.

But trust is not modular. You cannot lose trust in institutions and retain trust in the knowledge those institutions transmit, because you have no mechanism, once trust is gone, to reliably distinguish the knowledge from the captured output.

This is the real cost. Not the loss of deference to corrupted institutions. The loss of a reliable infrastructure for moving genuine knowledge from the people who generate it to the people who need it.

That infrastructure does not rebuild itself. It has to be deliberately constructed, by people who understand why it failed and are willing to build something structurally different.

The Rebuilding

Let me be specific about what structural difference means.

It does not mean the rejection of scientific method. The method is not what failed. The method, applied honestly, was what produced the uncomfortable findings that the institutions then suppressed. The method is what the dissenters were using when they were silenced.

The rebuilding means the decentralization of research funding away from commercial interests whose profits depend on specific outcomes. It means the pre-registration of study designs and the mandatory publication of all results, including negative ones. It means conflict-of-interest disclosure that is structural rather than cosmetic, that actually prevents decision-making by people with financial stakes in the decision, rather than simply requiring them to note those stakes in footnotes. It means peer review processes that are blinded, adversarial, and evaluated on their ability to detect error rather than their tendency to protect consensus.

It means building the institutions of science in a way that makes them expensive to capture. Not impossible. Capture is always possible when the incentives are large enough. But expensive. Visible. Slow enough that the capture itself becomes a story before it completes.

None of this is romantic. None of it is the rejection of expertise or the celebration of ignorance.

It is the serious, structural, long-term work of building something that can actually do what the captured institutions claimed to do.

This generation inherited institutions that looked like science and medicine and were not.

The work is to build the real thing.

Not to restore what existed before, because what existed before was already being hollowed. But to build something that has never quite existed. Genuine inquiry. Structural independence. Accountability to truth rather than to funding.

That is the work.

It will outlast the crisis that revealed the need for it.

And it begins with the refusal to pretend the revelation did not happen.