Kenny Carmody

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Larry Brownstein's avatar
Larry Brownstein
19h

I'm usually right there with you but I think you still have some revelations to come about medical science. You say: "Vaccines eliminated or controlled infections that had killed and maimed millions across centuries." This is not supported by you or by anything else for that matter. It is a belief ... in the name of science. Which is what your article is about.

A few things to consider. In Enders's paper with respect to Polio he mentions the idea of a virus but admits he hasn't proved any such thing. He received the Nobel Prize anyway. Suzanne Humphries's book Dissolving Illusions shows a graph of Polio deaths and DDT usage over time. The two graphs look pretty identical (yes I know about correlation not being causation). When DDT stopped being used Polio deaths went down. The Polio vaccine caused many deaths. Polio still exists (after all vaccines and other chemicals are neurotoxic) but these cases are not called Polio. They are called encephalitis, as well as other things.

Humpries's book also shows graphs that make it obvious that almost all deaths from 5 different infectious diseases were down (and almost non-existent) before the vaccines for them were introduced. The vaccines took credit that was not due to them.

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Craig B. Jenkins's avatar
Craig B. Jenkins
19hEdited

Dear Kenny, you have made lots of interesting observations and comments but I notice you are still in the dark over the truth of many parts. Germ theory was a failed theory, never proven. Vaccines are a failed theory, there has never been any vaccine that saved anybody, only injured, as you now know. Covid does not exist, it was a psy-op to force the bioweapons into peoples arms. By official figures there was no pandemic or epidemic in 2020. The carnage started following the injection, as you now know. Please stop believing the big pharma propaganda. Listen to Dr Mike Yeadon, ex vp of pfizer, now whistleblower on the subject of covid and vaccines, and many others.

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