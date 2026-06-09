Kenny Carmody

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The Mick
Jun 10

Now that's impressive!

Such a concise signal pathway description, wow!

The blocking of the dawn and dusk, via geoengineering and the evolutoinary effects of this practice got me interested in such matters.

I've been exploring the colour boundary shells of emanation with a few boffins, not unlike the emf patterns shown on a ferrocell.

I believe these "counterspacial boundaries" are systems linked and another indicator of a transient medium of transport of infomation.

Fascinating stuff!

Cheers

Michael.

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