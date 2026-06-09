The suprachiasmatic nucleus is the master clock of the human body. It is entrained by light, specifically by the full spectrum of natural sunlight hitting the retina at the right times of day. From this single point of light reception, the entire hormonal cascade is set in motion. Dopamine. GABA. Melatonin. Cortisol. The precise timing and amplitude of each is calibrated by the light environment you inhabit.

These hormones do not simply govern mood.

They govern metabolism at the deepest level.

Fat tissue activity. The expression of FIAF, fasting-induced adipose factor, which regulates whether your body burns fat or stores it. The connection between fasting and light cycles is not coincidental. It is evolutionary. Our ancestors ate in daylight and fasted in darkness. The metabolic machinery was built around that rhythm and still expects it, regardless of what the modern world has done to the light environment.

If you cannot burn fat efficiently your brain suffers.

The link between metabolic dysfunction and mental illness is not psychological. It is biophysical. Mitochondrial energy insufficiency in neural tissue produces cognitive impairment, mood dysregulation, and psychiatric presentations that psychiatry treats with pharmaceutical intervention while ignoring the upstream light and metabolic environment that produced them.

“The eye’s central retinal pathways connect the retina to the brain, specifically the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) and hypothalamus, to control metabolic rate and energy balance. The choroid, a vascular layer behind the retina, plays a critical role by slowing light to interact with the retina’s photoreceptors, including melanopsin, a non-visual photoreceptor that regulates the leptin-melanocortin pathway. This pathway governs appetite, energy homeostasis, and hormonal balance, making the eye a decentralized hub for metabolic regulation. This is where light begins to program leptin, dopamine, melatonin, mTOR, NAD+ and much more in distal pathways to create a UPE pattern that sculpt your life. No two humans have the same photo-bio-electric signal.

Light frequencies, particularly UV-A and IR-A, are essential for maintaining this system. These wavelengths penetrate the choroid, triggering nitric oxide release and enhancing blood flow to the retina. They also reduce iron-sulfur (Fe-S) clusters in mitochondrial cytochromes from Fe³⁺ to Fe²⁺, increasing coupling efficiency and ATP production. This process supports the production of mitochondrial water, which maintains the tissue’s redox potential which is a a measure of charge that drives the DC electric current necessary for regeneration, as described by Robert Becker’s work on bioelectricity. Bioelectricity information is always downstream of light because of how mtDNA transforms energy.” - @DrJackKruse

Anaplerosis, the replenishment of the citric acid cycle intermediates, is entrained by morning UV light through pyruvate carboxylase activity. Deuterium-depleted water accelerates entry into this cycle. When this is functioning correctly, the intermediates that cancer cells hijack for biosynthesis are properly regulated.

Cataplerosis, the removal of those intermediates is governed by circadian cues. UVA light releases nitric oxide, which acts as a brake on overflow. High deuterium slows the exit pathway. When the light environment is wrong and deuterium accumulates in the mitochondrial matrix, the balance tips, and leakage of intermediates enables the angiogenesis that feeds tumour growth.

The methionine pathway, optimised by the full solar spectrum acting on propionyl-CoA flux, becomes a vulnerability when light is deficient. Cancer cells exploit the methionine-heme axis to sustain oxygen delivery to their own growth while blocking apoptosis.