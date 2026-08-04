Kenny Carmody

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James MacRae's avatar
James MacRae
11h

A very useful and helpful guide to knowing the 'Self'. Thank you.

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1 reply by Kenny Carmody
Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
12h

Thanks Kenny for unlocking the Parable of the Lost Sheep. I've heard too many sermons about the shepard just finding the one lost sheep, with the takeaway something akin to a mother being overjoyed when she finds a toddler that has gone missing at a shopping mall. But, now I perceive that one sheep had to go away from the herd to go through an inner transformation - take the road less traveled. It's my "thought for the day" and a good one. Keep on being a catalyst for others to shift consciousness and change/renew their minds.

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