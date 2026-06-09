Kenny Carmody

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Mr. H.
Jun 10

Another article wherein definitions play a role. When "they" repeated the lie that the injection was safe they meant safe for those who do not take it. When "they" repeated the lie that the injection was effective, again, it comes down to definitions and thus it was very effective... at killing and injuring.

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Dee Dee
Jun 15

Great job here breaking down the language. I felt backed into a corner when Biden/Fauci said, "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated". However, I also knew that shot would kill me and my chances were better to wait for the knock on the door. They threatened forced vaccination and many of my coworkers tried to convince me. In the end, I refused and Thank-God I did.

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